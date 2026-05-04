Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Championship 2026: How to watch, TV times and schedule

  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino,
  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino
  
Published May 4, 2026 01:36 PM

The PGA Championship takes place May 11-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

The second major of the year is in its 108th year and will feature a field of 156 of the world’s best players competing to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won last year’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club and will be looking to defend his title again this year. Scheffler is coming off of three consecutive runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour, including at the Masters, RBC Heritage and Cadillac Championship, so a first-place finish at Aronimink is surely the focus.

Cadillac Championship 2026 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler earns another runner-up and a new career earnings benchmark
Though Scheffler hasn’t won since his season-opener, it’s been a lucrative stretch for the world No. 1.

Here’s all the information on how you to watch round-by-round coverage, as well as get daily highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship.”

Monday, May 11:

  • 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

Tuesday, May 12:

  • 9AM-5PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

Wednesday, May 13:

  • 9AM-5PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

Thursday, May 14:

  • 7:00AM-12PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN+)
  • 12-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN)
  • 7-8PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN2)
  • 8-10PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

Friday, May 15:

  • 7AM-12PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN+)
  • 12-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN)
  • 7-8PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN2)
  • 8-10PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

Saturday, May 16:

  • 8-10AM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN+)
  • 10AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN)
  • 1-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (CBS)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

Sunday, May 17:

  • 8-10AM: PGA Championship, Final Round (ESPN+)
  • 10AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Final Round (ESPN)
  • 1-7PM: PGA Championship, Final Round (CBS)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Final Round
Adam Scott just locked up what will be an impressive major streak
Adam Scott’s performance Sunday at the Cadillac Championship locked up what will be 100 straight major appearances.