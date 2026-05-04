PGA Championship 2026: How to watch, TV times and schedule
The PGA Championship takes place May 11-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
The second major of the year is in its 108th year and will feature a field of 156 of the world’s best players competing to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won last year’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club and will be looking to defend his title again this year. Scheffler is coming off of three consecutive runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour, including at the Masters, RBC Heritage and Cadillac Championship, so a first-place finish at Aronimink is surely the focus.
Here’s all the information on how you to watch round-by-round coverage, as well as get daily highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship.”
Monday, May 11:
- 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)
Tuesday, May 12:
- 9AM-5PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)
- 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)
Wednesday, May 13:
- 9AM-5PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)
- 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)
Thursday, May 14:
- 7:00AM-12PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN+)
- 12-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN)
- 7-8PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN2)
- 8-10PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)
Friday, May 15:
- 7AM-12PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN+)
- 12-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN)
- 7-8PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN2)
- 8-10PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)
Saturday, May 16:
- 8-10AM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN+)
- 10AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN)
- 1-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (CBS)
- 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)
Sunday, May 17:
- 8-10AM: PGA Championship, Final Round (ESPN+)
- 10AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Final Round (ESPN)
- 1-7PM: PGA Championship, Final Round (CBS)
- 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)