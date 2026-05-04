PGA Championship 2026: How to watch, TV times and schedule

The PGA Championship takes place May 11-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

The second major of the year is in its 108th year and will feature a field of 156 of the world’s best players competing to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won last year’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club and will be looking to defend his title again this year. Scheffler is coming off of three consecutive runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour, including at the Masters, RBC Heritage and Cadillac Championship, so a first-place finish at Aronimink is surely the focus.

Here’s all the information on how you to watch round-by-round coverage, as well as get daily highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship.”

Monday, May 11:



7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

Tuesday, May 12:



9AM-5PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

Wednesday, May 13:



9AM-5PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

Thursday, May 14:



7:00AM-12PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN+)

12-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN)

7-8PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN2)

8-10PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

Friday, May 15:



7AM-12PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN+)

12-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN)

7-8PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN2)

8-10PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

Saturday, May 16:



8-10AM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN+)

10AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN)

1-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (CBS)

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)

Sunday, May 17:



8-10AM: PGA Championship, Final Round (ESPN+)

10AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Final Round (ESPN)

1-7PM: PGA Championship, Final Round (CBS)

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel)