Valspar Championship 2026: First-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

Innisbrook Resort welcomes the PGA Tour at the end of its four-stop trek through the Sunshine State.

The Copperhead Course awaits a field that includes returning champ Viktor Hovland and betting favorite Xander Schauffele. Matt Fitzpatrick and Akshay Bhatia project to contend at the final tournament of the Florida swing.

Here’s when things are expected to tee off Thursday in Palm Harbor:

How to watch Round 1 on Golf Channel

Valspar Championship 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings and how to watch Here’s a look at tee times and how to watch the second round of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship.

Valspar Championship first-round tee times