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Valspar Championship 2026: First-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published March 17, 2026 12:41 PM
Fitzpatrick downplays Players crowd noise as 'child's play' compared to Ryder Cup boos
March 15, 2026 08:55 PM
Matt Fitzpatrick saw the crowd turn against him at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday afternoon as he lost a lead to Cameron Young over the final three holes. Fitzpatrick said the boos for him and applause for Young down the stretch was nothing compared to what he faced as a member of the European team at the 2025 Ryder Cup held in Bethpage Black, N.Y.

Innisbrook Resort welcomes the PGA Tour at the end of its four-stop trek through the Sunshine State.

The Copperhead Course awaits a field that includes returning champ Viktor Hovland and betting favorite Xander Schauffele. Matt Fitzpatrick and Akshay Bhatia project to contend at the final tournament of the Florida swing.

Here’s when things are expected to tee off Thursday in Palm Harbor:

How to watch Round 1 on Golf Channel

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three
Valspar Championship 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
Here’s a look at tee times and how to watch the second round of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship.

Valspar Championship first-round tee times

Time
TeePlayers
7:35 AM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

Justin Lower

Max McGreevy

7:40 AM
EDT		10

Emiliano Grillo

Charley Hoffman

Danny Willett

7:46 AM
EDT		1

Brandt Snedeker

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Takumi Kanaya

7:51 AM
EDT		10

Matt Wallace

Matti Schmid

S.H. Kim

7:57 AM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Chandler Phillips

Hank Lebioda

8:02 AM
EDT		10

Mackenzie Hughes

Denny McCarthy

Austin Smotherman

8:08 AM
EDT		1

Steven Fisk

Nick Taylor

Aaron Rai

8:13 AM
EDT		10

Viktor Hovland

Brooks Koepka

Corey Conners

8:19 AM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

8:24 AM
EDT		10

Xander Schauffele

Keegan Bradley

Patrick Cantlay

8:30 AM
EDT		1

Matt McCarty

Davis Thompson

Matt Kuchar

8:35 AM
EDT		10

Ricky Castillo

J.J. Spaun

Billy Horschel

8:41 AM
EDT		1

Joe Highsmith

Davis Riley

Pierceson Coody

8:46 AM
EDT		10

Andrew Novak

Karl Vilips

Sungjae Im

8:52 AM
EDT		1

Matthieu Pavon

Eric Cole

Kevin Roy

8:57 AM
EDT		10

Lee Hodges

Mark Hubbard

Henrik Norlander

9:03 AM
EDT		1

Chad Ramey

Andrew Putnam

Luke Guthrie

9:08 AM
EDT		10

Erik van Rooyen

Tom Kim

Zac Blair

9:14 AM
EDT		1

Jeremy Paul

A.J. Ewart

Gordon Sargent

9:19 AM
EDT		10

Jesper Svensson

Zach Bauchou

Jeffrey Kang

9:25 AM
EDT		1

John Parry

John VanDerLaan

Marcelo Rozo

9:30 AM
EDT		10

Kris Ventura

Kensei Hirata

Adrien Saddier

12:25 PM
EDT		10

Austin Eckroat

Doug Ghim

David Lipsky

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Patton Kizzire

Gary Woodland

Adam Hadwin

12:36 PM
EDT		10

Rafael Campos

Seamus Power

Rasmus Højgaard

12:41 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Moore

Beau Hossler

Max Greyserman

12:47 PM
EDT		10

Adam Svensson

Michael Kim

Bud Cauley

12:52 PM
EDT		1

Peter Malnati

Nicolai Højgaard

Marco Penge

12:58 PM
EDT		10

Michael Brennan

Stephan Jaeger

Lucas Glover

1:03 PM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Justin Thomas

Matt Fitzpatrick

1:09 PM
EDT		10

Adam Schenk

Kevin Yu

Webb Simpson

1:14 PM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Wyndham Clark

Jordan Spieth

1:20 PM
EDT		10

Garrick Higgo

Taylor Pendrith

Ryo Hisatsune

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Sahith Theegala

Tony Finau

1:31 PM
EDT		10

Brice Garnett

Dylan Wu

Mac Meissner

1:36 PM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Kevin Streelman

Danny Walker

1:42 PM
EDT		10

Nick Dunlap

Rico Hoey

Chandler Blanchet

1:47 PM
EDT		1

Vince Whaley

Kristoffer Reitan

Johnny Keefer

1:53 PM
EDT		10

Zecheng Dou

Jackson Suber

Neal Shipley

1:58 PM
EDT		1

David Skinns

Dan Brown

Davis Chatfield

2:04 PM
EDT		10

Paul Peterson

Paul Waring

Blades Brown

2:09 PM
EDT		1

Jordan Smith

David Ford

Greg Koch

2:15 PM
EDT		10

Patrick Fishburn

Isaiah Salinda

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

2:20 PM
EDT		1

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Jimmy Stanger

Tyler Wilkes

2:26 PM
EDT		10

Alejandro Tosti

Luke Clanton

Pontus Nyholm