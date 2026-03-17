Valspar Championship 2026: First-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
Innisbrook Resort welcomes the PGA Tour at the end of its four-stop trek through the Sunshine State.
The Copperhead Course awaits a field that includes returning champ Viktor Hovland and betting favorite Xander Schauffele. Matt Fitzpatrick and Akshay Bhatia project to contend at the final tournament of the Florida swing.
Here’s when things are expected to tee off Thursday in Palm Harbor:
How to watch Round 1 on Golf Channel
- 1-2PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 2-6PM: Valspar Championship, Round 1
- 6-7PM: Golf Central Postgame
Valspar Championship first-round tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:35 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
Justin Lower
Max McGreevy
|7:40 AM
EDT
|10
Emiliano Grillo
Charley Hoffman
Danny Willett
|7:46 AM
EDT
|1
Brandt Snedeker
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Takumi Kanaya
|7:51 AM
EDT
|10
Matt Wallace
Matti Schmid
S.H. Kim
|7:57 AM
EDT
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Chandler Phillips
Hank Lebioda
|8:02 AM
EDT
|10
Mackenzie Hughes
Denny McCarthy
Austin Smotherman
|8:08 AM
EDT
|1
Steven Fisk
Nick Taylor
Aaron Rai
|8:13 AM
EDT
|10
Viktor Hovland
Brooks Koepka
Corey Conners
|8:19 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
|8:24 AM
EDT
|10
Xander Schauffele
Keegan Bradley
Patrick Cantlay
|8:30 AM
EDT
|1
Matt McCarty
Davis Thompson
Matt Kuchar
|8:35 AM
EDT
|10
Ricky Castillo
J.J. Spaun
Billy Horschel
|8:41 AM
EDT
|1
Joe Highsmith
Davis Riley
Pierceson Coody
|8:46 AM
EDT
|10
Andrew Novak
Karl Vilips
Sungjae Im
|8:52 AM
EDT
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Eric Cole
Kevin Roy
|8:57 AM
EDT
|10
Lee Hodges
Mark Hubbard
Henrik Norlander
|9:03 AM
EDT
|1
Chad Ramey
Andrew Putnam
Luke Guthrie
|9:08 AM
EDT
|10
Erik van Rooyen
Tom Kim
Zac Blair
|9:14 AM
EDT
|1
Jeremy Paul
A.J. Ewart
Gordon Sargent
|9:19 AM
EDT
|10
Jesper Svensson
Zach Bauchou
Jeffrey Kang
|9:25 AM
EDT
|1
John Parry
John VanDerLaan
Marcelo Rozo
|9:30 AM
EDT
|10
Kris Ventura
Kensei Hirata
Adrien Saddier
|12:25 PM
EDT
|10
Austin Eckroat
Doug Ghim
David Lipsky
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Patton Kizzire
Gary Woodland
Adam Hadwin
|12:36 PM
EDT
|10
Rafael Campos
Seamus Power
Rasmus Højgaard
|12:41 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Moore
Beau Hossler
Max Greyserman
|12:47 PM
EDT
|10
Adam Svensson
Michael Kim
Bud Cauley
|12:52 PM
EDT
|1
Peter Malnati
Nicolai Højgaard
Marco Penge
|12:58 PM
EDT
|10
Michael Brennan
Stephan Jaeger
Lucas Glover
|1:03 PM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Justin Thomas
Matt Fitzpatrick
|1:09 PM
EDT
|10
Adam Schenk
Kevin Yu
Webb Simpson
|1:14 PM
EDT
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Wyndham Clark
Jordan Spieth
|1:20 PM
EDT
|10
Garrick Higgo
Taylor Pendrith
Ryo Hisatsune
|1:25 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Sahith Theegala
Tony Finau
|1:31 PM
EDT
|10
Brice Garnett
Dylan Wu
Mac Meissner
|1:36 PM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Kevin Streelman
Danny Walker
|1:42 PM
EDT
|10
Nick Dunlap
Rico Hoey
Chandler Blanchet
|1:47 PM
EDT
|1
Vince Whaley
Kristoffer Reitan
Johnny Keefer
|1:53 PM
EDT
|10
Zecheng Dou
Jackson Suber
Neal Shipley
|1:58 PM
EDT
|1
David Skinns
Dan Brown
Davis Chatfield
|2:04 PM
EDT
|10
Paul Peterson
Paul Waring
Blades Brown
|2:09 PM
EDT
|1
Jordan Smith
David Ford
Greg Koch
|2:15 PM
EDT
|10
Patrick Fishburn
Isaiah Salinda
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|2:20 PM
EDT
|1
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Jimmy Stanger
Tyler Wilkes
|2:26 PM
EDT
|10
Alejandro Tosti
Luke Clanton
Pontus Nyholm