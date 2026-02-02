Joel Dahmen has fun with 2022 viral moment to secure WM Phoenix Open invite

Joel Dahman didn’t get points for creativity; he received an exemption.

Dahmen, who is a conditional PGA Tour member this season, will compete via sponsor invite in this week’s WM Phoenix Open in his hometown Scottsdale, Arizona, after writing tournament organizers a letter and attaching it to a green golf polo, which Dahmen delivered to the tournament office.

The move was a nod to the 2022 WM Phoenix Open when Dahmen and fellow competitor Harry Higgs took their shirts off while playing TPC Scottsdale’s par-3 16th hole. Dahmen and Higgs were both reprimanded by the PGA Tour, though they weren’t fined for their viral moment.

Four years later, Dahmen had more fun with it.

“I can confidently say I plan to keep my shirt on at all times – unless directed otherwise,” Dahmen wrote.

Joel Dahmen confirms that he did indeed attach his letter requesting a WMPO sponsor exemption to a golf polo.



“I can confidently say I plan to keep my shirt on at all times – unless directed otherwise.” pic.twitter.com/2lpjYyUapk — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) February 2, 2026

His letter read:

To Chance (Cozby, the tournament director) and The Thunderbirds,

I hope you’re all doing well.

I’m writing to respectfully request a sponsor exemption into the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

As a Scottsdale resident, this tournament has always meant more to me than a typical Tour stop – it’s home. I feel the energy around the town well before tournament week, and I’ve had the unique experience of seeing this event from every angle, from attending as a mini-tour player dreaming about hitting a 9-iron into the 16th, to competing with the full attention of one of the best crowds in sports.

Over the years, I’ve tried to embrace what makes the WM different: the fans, the atmosphere, and the understanding that personality is part of the product. I like to think I’ve contributed positively to that identity and helped showcase why this tournament stands apart on the schedule. And for clarity, if granted an exemption in 2026, I can confidently say I plan to keep my shirt on at all times – unless directed otherwise by the Thunderbirds.

This event works because of the incredible job you do blending world-class golf with unmatched fan engagement, and I’m proud to be associated with that, especially in my hometown. I care deeply about the WM, the Thunderbirds, and the role this tournament plays in representing Scottsdale to the golf world.

Thank you for your consideration. I’d be honored for the opportunity to tee it up again in 2026 and be part of another unforgettable WM Phoenix Open.

All my best, Joel Dahmen!