Berger (63) finds perfect 'recipe' for success at Bay Hill
March 5, 2026 02:56 PM
Daniel Berger shot 9-under 63 in the first round of the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The secret to his success? Pretty simple, he said.
Related Videos
02:56
Golf stories and memories of the late Lou Holtz
02:13
McIlroy on European tour side amid Rahm, Ryder Cup eligibility
04:04
Who should the U.S. look at for Ryder Cup captain in 2027?
28
Pavan released from hospital after severe injuries from elevator fall
03:24
Arnie Award recipient Fowler shares why it’s special
02:52
Several LIV Golf players in Middle East amid conflict
02:56
Thomas with ‘fair’ expectations in return after surgery
01:57
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at 2026 Cognizant Classic
01:29
Moving Day: Lowry rises to the top at Cognizant
05:53
Aussies Green and Lee grab 54-hole LPGA lead in Singapore
05:34
Can Lowry finally seal the deal at Cognizant Classic?
03:36
Smotherman stoked for Sunday opportunity at PGA National
24:05
Tiger Woods, 30 Years of Influence: Full Spieth interview
04:33
Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, Part 4: The Grand Slam
11:21
Koepka makes adjustment, hot putter leads to 66
02:01
Echavarria gets help from putter, shoots 8-under 63 at Cognizant
01:54
Brooks Koepka’s putting struggles continue at Cognizant Classic
05:09
Where does the ‘Bear Trap’ rank in toughest 3-hole stretches on PGA Tour?
09:26
NCAA men’s preview: LSU, Vanderbilt vie for title but don’t sleep on Pepperdine
01:53
NCAA women’s spring preview: Can anyone top Stanford?
05:33
‘A++++' victory! Thitikul wins in front of family at LPGA Thailand
01:55
Moving Day: Bridgeman steers six clear at Genesis
04:40
How to define genius? Even the best have a hard time
04:42
Tiger and Spieth, Part 3: The cut streak
09:57
Got a chance? Scheffler fights for cut and two more rounds
05:42
McIlroy avoids costly errors in bogey-free second round at Riviera
01:41
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
07:40
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 1
02:02
Tour ‘very confident’ Genesis second round will finish Friday
01:06
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
Latest Clips
06:18
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, final round
04:48
European players react to Donald captaincy news at API
06:15
‘40 yards past him': John Daly II on following in dad’s footsteps
05:04
Docherty talks qualifying for Open Championship, surviving car accident
15:02
‘What we do before has most impact': Donald on Europe’s continued Ryder Cup success
57
Echavarria, Smotherman parlay strong Cognizant performances into spots on Aon Next 10
04:28
Scheffler eyes third Arnold Palmer Invitational title
07:46
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 2
01:30
Penske Performance: How Echavarria edged Lowry at Cognizant
12:41
Rahm on DP World Tour: ‘They’re extorting players’
14:20
Furyk to be less serious, more fun in analyst role
06:40
From injuries to military service, Thomas, Im debuting at API
09:14
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 1
02:19
Whoop shows heart rates on the rise at Bear Trap
12:13
What’s the state of U.S. golf in the women’s game?
03:34
Where do events like Cognizant fit in a Tour world of ‘scarcity’?
06:04
Praising Lowry for facing media after Cognizant collapse
09:48
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, final round
03:03
Echavarria on third career win: ‘Sometimes you have to have good breaks’
08:03
Lowry on Cognizant defeat: ‘In my hands and threw it away’
58
Koepka follows Silverman for back-to-back hole-outs on 14
05:18
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round
03:25
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Investec South African Open Championship, final round
11:41
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
02:47
‘It’s you': After fairway standoff, going second works for Smotherman
48
‘Sky’ Walker with the eagle hole-out at Cognizant
10:08
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
02:13
Smotherman carries 36-hole lead for first time on PGA Tour
58
Déjà vu for Stanger with second hole-out for eagle
02:09
Fat Perez relives euro-step celebration at Players
