Karl Vilips suffers agonizing triple bogey on fourth hole at Houston Open

There are some shots players would like to have back, and then there are some holes they wish never even existed.

One can imagine Karl Vilips holds such sentiment towards the par-4 fourth hole at Memorial Park after a triple bogey to forget sent his third round at the Houston Open into a bit of a spiral.

Vilips, who entered the day sitting inside the top 10 of the leaderboard, was 19 feet away from the hole when things went south.

Golf is very hard 😐



From putting for birdie to a 19-footer to make triple @TCHouOpen.



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/q6Lz9hbJc2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 28, 2026

The birdie putt attempt from 19 feet out veered way left off the green, missing the toughly-placed pin. Then, his par attempt hit the slope and went off the green again. His fifth shot failed to stay up on the green and rolled all the way back to the Australian’s feet.

Finally, on the double bogey attempt, Vilips was able to get the ball to stick. And a shot later, he found the bottom of the cup on what was his second putt of the hole.

Vilips has been mistake-free otherwise on Saturday. He even tapped in for birdie on the par-5 No. 3, just a hole prior to losing three strokes on the field.

He sits T-33 through six holes at Memorial Park.

The fourth hole has forced four double bogeys and three bogeys, in addition to Vilips’ triple, on Saturday alone.