Major odds: Scottie Scheffler current favorite to win each major in 2026

As the new year begins, odds are already available for each of the four major championships.

And Scottie Scheffler, a four-time major champion, is the favorite in all four of them. The world No. 1, who captured the PGA Championship and Open Championship last season and is just a U.S. Open title away from the career grand slam, is listed at +350 or shorter in each major, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

If one parlayed Scheffler to win all four majors in 2026, the odds would be +30140, meaning that a $100 bet would win $30,140.

Here are snapshots of the current major odds:

Masters

April 9-12, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Georgia

Favorite: +300 – Scottie Scheffler

Contenders: +500 – Rory McIlroy; +1100 – Xander Schauffele; +1200 – Bryson DeChambeau; +1400 – Jon Rahm; +1600 – Tommy Fleetwood; +1800 – Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa; +2500 – Justin Thomas; +3500 – Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton

Potential value: +7000 – Robert MacIntyre

PGA Championship

May 14-17, Aronimink GC, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

Favorite: +350 – Scheffler

Contenders: +650 – McIlroy; +1000 – DeChambeau; +1200 – Rahm; +1400 – Schauffele; +1800 – Aberg; +2000 – Fleetwood, Thomas; +2200 – Morikawa; +3000 – Hovland; +3500 – Hatton, Niemann

Potential value: +8000 – Ben Griffin

U.S. Open

June 18-21, Shinnecock Hills GC, Southampton, New York

Favorite: +320 – Scheffler

Contenders: +650 – McIlroy; +1000 – DeChambeau; +1200 – Rahm; +1400 – Schauffele; +1800 – Aberg; +2000 – Fleetwood; +2200 – Morikawa; +2500 – Hovland; +3000 – Thomas; +3500 – Niemann, Hatton

Potential value: +7000 – Russell Henley

Open Championship

July 16-19, Royal Birkdale, Southport, England

Favorite: +300 – Scheffler

Contenders: +650 – McIlroy; +1100 – Rahm; +1400 – Fleetwood; +1600 – Schauffele; +1800 – DeChambeau; +2500 – Aberg; +2800 – Morikawa, Hovland; +3000 – Hatton; +4000 – Spieth, MacIntyre

Potential value: +12000 – Marco Penge