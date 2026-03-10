Woodland discusses his PTSD struggles with Hoggard
Gary Woodland sits down with Rex Hoggard to discuss his struggle with PTSD following brain surgery in September of 2023.
Full presser: Koepka on 17th hole, being a ‘slow starter’ at The Players
Brooks Koepka meets with the media ahead of the 2026 Players Championship. Koepka touches on the reception he's received in the few weeks he's been back on Tour. Plus, he recently changed his phone number, and the hole at TPC Sawgrass that has been a "bugaboo" for him.
Will The Players ever gain major status?
Is there enough room for the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Open and Championship to share at the top of the golf world? The Golf Central desk debates the merits of adding a fifth major to the schedule on Live from The Players.
Tradition vs. transformation: Players embraces ‘fifth major’ debate ahead of The Players
Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth are just a few of the PGA Tour pros who have recently weighed in on the reputation of The Players Championship and if it belongs in consideration as golf's fifth major.
Full presser: JT on form, clothes and 6 weather apps
Justin Thomas addressed the media Monday at The Players Championship, where he discussed his form, his clothing freedom and why he has so many weather apps.
Full presser: Fleetwood talks apparel, Tiger ahead of The Players
Tommy Fleetwood speaks with media ahead of The Players Championship. Some of the subjects the world's third-ranked player touched on were his fashion to start the 2026 season, Tiger Woods' legacy and having family in the Middle East during recent current events.
Scheffler tinkering with multiple drivers Monday at The Players
Scottie Scheffler made his Players Championship debut on Monday, taking practice shots on the range at TPC Sawgrass. Golf Channel is Live from The Players Championship to access how the world's top-ranked player has looked recently and what expectations are for him entering the year's "fifth major."
Penske Performance: The numbers behind Bhatia’s API title
Akshay Bhatia was brilliant on and around the greens in winning the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Penske looks inside the numbers in how he got it done.
Whoop: Bay Hill gets JT’s, McIlroy’s hearts pumping
Bay Hill was a beast at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Whoop showed some increased heart rates this past week from the likes of Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.
Callaway Speed Run: Bhatia rides short game to API win
Akshay Bhatia captured his third PGA Tour victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, riding an unstoppable short game as showcased in this Callaway Speed Run focus.
McIlroy won’t return to TPC Sawgrass until at least Wednesday: Report
Golf Channel's Todd Lewis got an update from Rory McIlroy on the set of Live from The Players Championship. The world's No. 2-ranked player told Lewis his back was still giving him trouble and that he would take Monday and Tuesday to rehab it at home. McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday before his third round.