Full presser: JT on form, clothes and 6 weather apps

McIlroy won't return to TPC Sawgrass until at least Wednesday: Report

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis got an update from Rory McIlroy on the set of Live from The Players Championship. The world's No. 2-ranked player told Lewis his back was still giving him trouble and that he would take Monday and Tuesday to rehab it at home. McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday before his third round.