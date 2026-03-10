Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will The Players ever gain major status?

March 9, 2026 09:26 PM
Is there enough room for the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Open and Championship to share at the top of the golf world? The Golf Central desk debates the merits of adding a fifth major to the schedule on Live from The Players.
Up Next
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Preview Day One
2:47
Tradition vs. transformation: Players embraces ‘fifth major’ debate ahead of The Players
Now Playing
Rocket Classic 2025 - Round Three
17:02
Gary Woodland discusses PTSD struggles with Rex Hoggard
Now Playing
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Preview Day One
24:02
Full presser: JT on form, clothes and 6 weather apps
Now Playing
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Preview Day One
10:00
Full presser: Fleetwood talks apparel, Tiger ahead of The Players
Now Playing
Scheffler on the range at The Players.jpg
5:26
Scheffler tinkering with multiple drivers Monday at The Players
Now Playing
GOLF: MAR 08 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1:15
Penske Performance: The numbers behind Bhatia’s API title
Now Playing
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round One
4:08
Whoop: Bay Hill gets JT’s, McIlroy’s hearts pumping
Now Playing
GOLF: MAR 08 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1:52
Callaway Speed Run: Bhatia rides short game to API win
Now Playing
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
3:58
McIlroy won’t return to TPC Sawgrass until at least Wednesday: Report
Now Playing
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Final Round
8:09
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round
Now Playing

Related Videos

Puerto Rico Open 2026 - Final Round
02:34
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Puerto Rico Open, Round 4
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Final Round
03:31
What went wrong in Berger’s final round at Bay Hill?
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Final Round
03:04
Bhatia breaks down API playoff win over Berger
GOLF: MAR 08 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
02:01
Scheffler double bogeys on 14 after losing ball in tree
Hovland v Fowler 9x16.jpg
45
Hovland vs. Fowler: Oklahoma State pairing exchange birdie putts at API
GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
10:22
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
01:47
Bhatia builds momentum with late birdies at Bay Hill
spiethlost.jpg
01:00
Spieth leads search party for his ball at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round One
03:46
McIlroy withdraws from Round 3 of Arnold Palmer Invitational
tigerhoma.jpg
07:38
Woods and Homa, Part 1: Tiger’s relationship with Arnie
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
09:53
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
Happy Hour Best Of API.jpg
03:52
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Puerto Rico Open 2026 - Round Two
02:09
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Puerto Rico Open, Round 2
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
03:32
Lowry makes bold play off the rocks to try and make API cut
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
04:52
Scheffler hits range after posting 71 at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round One
01:39
Late Masters invite scares Riviera winner Bridgeman
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
42
Lowry with the ‘Happy Hour’ hole-out Friday at Bay Hill
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
01:33
Berger on big API lead: ‘You’re playing the golf course and yourself’
scheffler-shoulder-shrug-bay-hill-rd2.png
01:12
Scheffler saves par on 9 after over-powering bunker shot
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
07:12
What does Spieth consider the most troublesome part of his game?
Arnold Palmer final letter split image
06:34
The story behind Arnold Palmer’s final letter
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round One
09:42
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
Puerto Rico Open 2026 - Round One
01:55
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Puerto Rico Open, Round 1
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round One
07:38
Berger (63) finds perfect ‘recipe’ for success at Bay Hill
rose-lowry-split.jpg
04:48
European players react to Donald captaincy news at API
daly_1920_usamateur25.jpg
06:15
‘40 yards past him': John Daly II on following in dad’s footsteps
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Previews
04:28
Scheffler eyes third Arnold Palmer Invitational title
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
01:30
Penske Performance: How Echavarria edged Lowry at Cognizant
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
02:19
Whoop shows heart rates on the rise at Bear Trap
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
09:48
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, final round

Latest Clips

Joburg Open 2026 - Day Four
02:04
Highlights, Joburg Open 2026: Bradbury prevails again in playoff
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Final Round
02:22
With one rotation, Bhatia cuts deficit to one at Bay Hill
Blue Bay LPGA 2026 - Final Round
48
M.H. Lee ends eight-year drought with fantastic finish in China
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Three
01:45
Moving Day: Straka fires 66 to close in at Bay Hill
Puerto Rico Open 2026 - Round Three
02:29
Puerto Rico Open highlights: Brown, Daly II chasing Castillo
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round One
09:06
New driver in bag, Scheffler a little better this first round
4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
02:56
Golf stories and memories of the late Lou Holtz
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
06:18
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, final round
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Previews
02:13
McIlroy on European tour side amid Rahm, Ryder Cup eligibility
Chubb Classic 2026 - Round Two
04:04
Who should the U.S. look at for Ryder Cup captain in 2027?
Andrea Pavan Medical Update.jpg
28
Pavan released from hospital after severe injuries from elevator fall
119 Visa Argentina Open Presented By Macro 2026 - Final Round
05:04
Docherty talks qualifying for Open Championship, surviving car accident
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
15:02
‘What we do before has most impact': Donald on Europe’s continued Ryder Cup success
Smotherman-Echavarria split
57
Echavarria, Smotherman parlay strong Cognizant performances into spots on Aon Next 10
darius.jpg
07:46
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 2
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
03:24
Arnie Award recipient Fowler shares why it’s special
Moutai Singapore Open - Round Three
02:52
Several LIV Golf players in Middle East amid conflict
Truist Championship 2025 - Previews
02:56
Thomas with ‘fair’ expectations in return after surgery
Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Four
12:41
Rahm on DP World Tour: ‘They’re extorting players’
PNC Championship 2025 - Round One
14:20
Furyk to be less serious, more fun in analyst role
Genesis Championship 2025 - Day One
06:40
From injuries to military service, Thomas, Im debuting at API
okeefe.jpg
09:14
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 1
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two
12:13
What’s the state of U.S. golf in the women’s game?
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
03:34
Where do events like Cognizant fit in a Tour world of ‘scarcity’?
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Two
01:57
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at 2026 Cognizant Classic
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
06:04
Praising Lowry for facing media after Cognizant collapse
Nico Ech Postgame.jpg
03:03
Echavarria on third career win: ‘Sometimes you have to have good breaks’
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
08:03
Lowry on Cognizant defeat: ‘In my hands and threw it away’
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
58
Koepka follows Silverman for back-to-back hole-outs on 14
HSBC Women's World Championship 2026 - Day Four
05:18
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round