Marco Penge announces he’s stepping away to focus on health

Marco Penge, second in the Race to Dubai on the European tour to earn a PGA Tour card, is stepping away to attend to his health. He announced his decision on social media after missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

Penge had said leading up to the PGA that he had an MRI after suffering from a sinus infection and vertigo symptoms. He also had a viral infection at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last November when he was chasing Rory McIlroy for the season title.

“This week didn’t go to the way I wanted to but that’s golf,” Penge wrote on social media over the weekend. “Moving forward, I have decided that I am going to take some time off to get my health back to where it needs to be. Thank you for your support as always! I’ll be back soon!”

His best finish this year was a tie for fourth in the Valspar Championship.

Penge said he would be back when he felt fit and healthy.

“That could be in two weeks or two months, I don’t know right now,” he said. “But I’m hoping for the U.S. Open. Sooner the better!”