Days after penalty for PGA tardiness, Garrick Higgo splits with caddie

Following his missed cut at the PGA Championship, where he was penalized two shots for being late to his first-round tee time, Garrick Higgo has parted ways with his caddie.

Higgo and Austin Gaugert are no longer working together, Golfweek reported after confirming with Higgo’s agent. Higgo will have Nick Cavendish-Pell, who has previously worked for him, on the bag at this week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

The split comes days after Higgo received a two-shot penalty for his slight tardiness to Thursday’s 7:18 a.m. starting time. Gaugert did not discuss the matter with reporters after Higgo’s opening 1-under 69, but he could be seen on video telling his boss to hurry up.

“I was there on time, but the rule is, if you’re one second late, you’re late,” said Higgo, who followed with a Friday 76 to miss the cut by one.

Obviously, if he’d been on time Thursday, he’d have played the weekend. It’s unclear what role that situation played in the decision as well as who made the decision.