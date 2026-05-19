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The CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026: Tee times, groupings, how to watch Round 1

  
Published May 19, 2026 03:13 PM
Players getting a feel for TPC Craig Ranch renovations ahead of Byron Nelson
May 19, 2026 02:43 PM
Golf Channel's Amy Rogers explained the changes that have taken place over the last year at TPC Craig Ranch and what players can expect after the renovations to the course.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson begins Thursday at the newly renovated TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is looking to defend last year’s title on home turf in the Lone Star State.

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler returns for title defense at Byron Nelson
Scottie Scheffler tied the PGA Tour scoring record at 253 last year at TPC Craig Ranch when he won by eight shots a week after capturing the PGA Championship.

While many big names are sitting out this week, 145 Players including, Brooks Koepka and Si Woo Kim, will compete for a piece of the $10.3 million purse.

Here’s all of the information on how to watch the tournament, as well as tee times for the first round of action.

Thursday, May 21 — Golf Channel coverage (ET):

Round 1 tee times:

TimeTeePlayers
8:00 AM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

S.Y. Noh

Doug Ghim

8:00 AM
EDT		10

Tom Kim

Cameron Champ

Mark Hubbard

8:11 AM
EDT		1

Martin Laird

Keith Mitchell

Ben Silverman

8:11 AM
EDT		10

Erik van Rooyen

Mackenzie Hughes

Robert Streb

8:22 AM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

Jonathan Byrd

Ben Kohles

8:22 AM
EDT		10

K.H. Lee

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Højgaard

8:33 AM
EDT		1

Michael Brennan

Kevin Yu

Davis Riley

8:33 AM
EDT		10

Scottie Scheffler

Brooks Koepka

Si Woo Kim

8:44 AM
EDT		1

Cam Davis

Aaron Wise

Charley Hoffman

8:44 AM
EDT		10

Stephan Jaeger

Wyndham Clark

Blades Brown

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Adam Schenk

Steven Fisk

Karl Vilips

8:55 AM
EDT		10

Jhonattan Vegas

Tony Finau

Michael Thorbjornsen

9:06 AM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Chandler Phillips

9:06 AM
EDT		10

Chad Ramey

Fabián Gómez

Patrick Rodgers

9:17 AM
EDT		1

Scott Piercy

Justin Lower

Kevin Roy

9:17 AM
EDT		10

Eric Cole

Vince Whaley

Carson Young

9:28 AM
EDT		1

Adam Hadwin

Henrik Norlander

Johnny Keefer

9:28 AM
EDT		10

Joel Dahmen

Rico Hoey

Jordan Smith

9:39 AM
EDT		1

Haotong Li

Chandler Blanchet

Mason Howell
(a)

9:39 AM
EDT		10

Alejandro Tosti

Noah Goodwin

Neal Shipley

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Pontus Nyholm

Marcelo Rozo

9:50 AM
EDT		10

Jackson Suber

Jeffrey Kang

Jackson Buchanan

10:01 AM
EDT		1

Jeremy Paul

Christo Lamprecht

Adam Headley

10:01 AM
EDT		10

Hayden Springer

Adrien Saddier

Alex Huang
(a)

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Adam Svensson

Dylan Wu

Mac Meissner

1:10 PM
EDT		10

Peter Malnati

Lee Hodges

Ben Martin

1:21 PM
EDT		1

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Streelman

Harry Higgs

1:21 PM
EDT		10

Brice Garnett

James Hahn

Hank Lebioda

1:32 PM
EDT		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Matti Schmid

Pierceson Coody

1:32 PM
EDT		10

Austin Eckroat

Austin Cook

Will Gordon

1:43 PM
EDT		1

Chris Kirk

Jordan Spieth

Sungjae Im

1:43 PM
EDT		10

Garrick Higgo

Davis Thompson

Ryan Palmer

1:54 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Billy Horschel

Max Greyserman

1:54 PM
EDT		10

William Mouw

Joe Highsmith

Matt Kuchar

2:05 PM
EDT		1

Rafael Campos

Max McGreevy

Thorbjørn Olesen

2:05 PM
EDT		10

Matthieu Pavon

Tyler Duncan

Lanto Griffin

2:16 PM
EDT		1

Camilo Villegas

Danny Willett

Sam Ryder

2:16 PM
EDT		10

Luke List

Taylor Moore

Takumi Kanaya

2:27 PM
EDT		1

Ryan Brehm

Beau Hossler

Danny Walker

2:27 PM
EDT		10

Nick Dunlap

Nick Hardy

Troy Merritt

2:38 PM
EDT		1

Zecheng Dou

Kensei Hirata

Luke Clanton

2:38 PM
EDT		10

Dan Brown

Gordon Sargent

Preston Stout
(a)

2:49 PM
EDT		1

Trace Crowe

John Parry

Yongjun Bae

2:49 PM
EDT		10

Jesper Svensson

Paul Peterson

Davis Chatfield

3:00 PM
EDT		1

David Skinns

Zach Bauchou

Ronin Banerjee
(a)

3:00 PM
EDT		10

Taylor Montgomery

A.J. Ewart

William Sides
(a)

3:11 PM
EDT		1

Kris Ventura

Keita Nakajima

Nathan Petronzio

3:11 PM
EDT		10

Patrick Fishburn

Chan Kim

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

3:22 PM
EDT		10

Jimmy Stanger

John VanDerLaan

Greg Gregory

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After a stretch that featured three signature events and two majors, the PGA Tour down shifts as it heads to TPC Craig Ranch for the annual CJ Cup Byron Nelson.