The CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026: Tee times, groupings, how to watch Round 1
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson begins Thursday at the newly renovated TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is looking to defend last year’s title on home turf in the Lone Star State.
While many big names are sitting out this week, 145 Players including, Brooks Koepka and Si Woo Kim, will compete for a piece of the $10.3 million purse.
Here’s all of the information on how to watch the tournament, as well as tee times for the first round of action.
Thursday, May 21 — Golf Channel coverage (ET):
- 2-3PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 3-7PM: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
- 7-8PM: Golf Central Postgame
Round 1 tee times:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:00 AM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
S.Y. Noh
Doug Ghim
|8:00 AM
EDT
|10
Tom Kim
Cameron Champ
Mark Hubbard
|8:11 AM
EDT
|1
Martin Laird
Keith Mitchell
Ben Silverman
|8:11 AM
EDT
|10
Erik van Rooyen
Mackenzie Hughes
Robert Streb
|8:22 AM
EDT
|1
Seamus Power
Jonathan Byrd
Ben Kohles
|8:22 AM
EDT
|10
K.H. Lee
Tom Hoge
Rasmus Højgaard
|8:33 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Brennan
Kevin Yu
Davis Riley
|8:33 AM
EDT
|10
Scottie Scheffler
Brooks Koepka
Si Woo Kim
|8:44 AM
EDT
|1
Cam Davis
Aaron Wise
Charley Hoffman
|8:44 AM
EDT
|10
Stephan Jaeger
Wyndham Clark
Blades Brown
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Schenk
Steven Fisk
Karl Vilips
|8:55 AM
EDT
|10
Jhonattan Vegas
Tony Finau
Michael Thorbjornsen
|9:06 AM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Chandler Phillips
|9:06 AM
EDT
|10
Chad Ramey
Fabián Gómez
Patrick Rodgers
|9:17 AM
EDT
|1
Scott Piercy
Justin Lower
Kevin Roy
|9:17 AM
EDT
|10
Eric Cole
Vince Whaley
Carson Young
|9:28 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Hadwin
Henrik Norlander
Johnny Keefer
|9:28 AM
EDT
|10
Joel Dahmen
Rico Hoey
Jordan Smith
|9:39 AM
EDT
|1
Haotong Li
Chandler Blanchet
Mason Howell
|9:39 AM
EDT
|10
Alejandro Tosti
Noah Goodwin
Neal Shipley
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Pontus Nyholm
Marcelo Rozo
|9:50 AM
EDT
|10
Jackson Suber
Jeffrey Kang
Jackson Buchanan
|10:01 AM
EDT
|1
Jeremy Paul
Christo Lamprecht
Adam Headley
|10:01 AM
EDT
|10
Hayden Springer
Adrien Saddier
Alex Huang
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Adam Svensson
Dylan Wu
Mac Meissner
|1:10 PM
EDT
|10
Peter Malnati
Lee Hodges
Ben Martin
|1:21 PM
EDT
|1
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
|1:21 PM
EDT
|10
Brice Garnett
James Hahn
Hank Lebioda
|1:32 PM
EDT
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Matti Schmid
Pierceson Coody
|1:32 PM
EDT
|10
Austin Eckroat
Austin Cook
Will Gordon
|1:43 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Kirk
Jordan Spieth
Sungjae Im
|1:43 PM
EDT
|10
Garrick Higgo
Davis Thompson
Ryan Palmer
|1:54 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Billy Horschel
Max Greyserman
|1:54 PM
EDT
|10
William Mouw
Joe Highsmith
Matt Kuchar
|2:05 PM
EDT
|1
Rafael Campos
Max McGreevy
Thorbjørn Olesen
|2:05 PM
EDT
|10
Matthieu Pavon
Tyler Duncan
Lanto Griffin
|2:16 PM
EDT
|1
Camilo Villegas
Danny Willett
Sam Ryder
|2:16 PM
EDT
|10
Luke List
Taylor Moore
Takumi Kanaya
|2:27 PM
EDT
|1
Ryan Brehm
Beau Hossler
Danny Walker
|2:27 PM
EDT
|10
Nick Dunlap
Nick Hardy
Troy Merritt
|2:38 PM
EDT
|1
Zecheng Dou
Kensei Hirata
Luke Clanton
|2:38 PM
EDT
|10
Dan Brown
Gordon Sargent
Preston Stout
|2:49 PM
EDT
|1
Trace Crowe
John Parry
Yongjun Bae
|2:49 PM
EDT
|10
Jesper Svensson
Paul Peterson
Davis Chatfield
|3:00 PM
EDT
|1
David Skinns
Zach Bauchou
Ronin Banerjee
|3:00 PM
EDT
|10
Taylor Montgomery
A.J. Ewart
William Sides
|3:11 PM
EDT
|1
Kris Ventura
Keita Nakajima
Nathan Petronzio
|3:11 PM
EDT
|10
Patrick Fishburn
Chan Kim
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|3:22 PM
EDT
|10
Jimmy Stanger
John VanDerLaan
Greg Gregory