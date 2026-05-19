The CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026: Tee times, groupings, how to watch Round 1

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson begins Thursday at the newly renovated TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is looking to defend last year’s title on home turf in the Lone Star State.

Scottie Scheffler returns for title defense at Byron Nelson Scottie Scheffler tied the PGA Tour scoring record at 253 last year at TPC Craig Ranch when he won by eight shots a week after capturing the PGA Championship.

While many big names are sitting out this week, 145 Players including, Brooks Koepka and Si Woo Kim, will compete for a piece of the $10.3 million purse.

Here’s all of the information on how to watch the tournament, as well as tee times for the first round of action.

Thursday, May 21 — Golf Channel coverage (ET):

Round 1 tee times:

Time Tee Players 8:00 AM

EDT 1 Emiliano Grillo S.Y. Noh Doug Ghim

8:00 AM

EDT 10 Tom Kim Cameron Champ Mark Hubbard

8:11 AM

EDT 1 Martin Laird Keith Mitchell Ben Silverman

8:11 AM

EDT 10 Erik van Rooyen Mackenzie Hughes Robert Streb

8:22 AM

EDT 1 Seamus Power Jonathan Byrd Ben Kohles

8:22 AM

EDT 10 K.H. Lee Tom Hoge Rasmus Højgaard

8:33 AM

EDT 1 Michael Brennan Kevin Yu Davis Riley

8:33 AM

EDT 10 Scottie Scheffler Brooks Koepka Si Woo Kim

8:44 AM

EDT 1 Cam Davis Aaron Wise Charley Hoffman

8:44 AM

EDT 10 Stephan Jaeger Wyndham Clark Blades Brown

8:55 AM

EDT 1 Adam Schenk Steven Fisk Karl Vilips

8:55 AM

EDT 10 Jhonattan Vegas Tony Finau Michael Thorbjornsen

9:06 AM

EDT 1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Zac Blair Chandler Phillips

9:06 AM

EDT 10 Chad Ramey Fabián Gómez Patrick Rodgers

9:17 AM

EDT 1 Scott Piercy Justin Lower Kevin Roy

9:17 AM

EDT 10 Eric Cole Vince Whaley Carson Young

9:28 AM

EDT 1 Adam Hadwin Henrik Norlander Johnny Keefer

9:28 AM

EDT 10 Joel Dahmen Rico Hoey Jordan Smith

9:39 AM

EDT 1 Haotong Li Chandler Blanchet Mason Howell

(a)

9:39 AM

EDT 10 Alejandro Tosti Noah Goodwin Neal Shipley

9:50 AM

EDT 1 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Pontus Nyholm Marcelo Rozo

9:50 AM

EDT 10 Jackson Suber Jeffrey Kang Jackson Buchanan

10:01 AM

EDT 1 Jeremy Paul Christo Lamprecht Adam Headley

10:01 AM

EDT 10 Hayden Springer Adrien Saddier Alex Huang

(a)

1:10 PM

EDT 1 Adam Svensson Dylan Wu Mac Meissner

1:10 PM

EDT 10 Peter Malnati Lee Hodges Ben Martin

1:21 PM

EDT 1 Patton Kizzire Kevin Streelman Harry Higgs

1:21 PM

EDT 10 Brice Garnett James Hahn Hank Lebioda

1:32 PM

EDT 1 Ryo Hisatsune Matti Schmid Pierceson Coody

1:32 PM

EDT 10 Austin Eckroat Austin Cook Will Gordon

1:43 PM

EDT 1 Chris Kirk Jordan Spieth Sungjae Im

1:43 PM

EDT 10 Garrick Higgo Davis Thompson Ryan Palmer

1:54 PM

EDT 1 Taylor Pendrith Billy Horschel Max Greyserman

1:54 PM

EDT 10 William Mouw Joe Highsmith Matt Kuchar

2:05 PM

EDT 1 Rafael Campos Max McGreevy Thorbjørn Olesen

2:05 PM

EDT 10 Matthieu Pavon Tyler Duncan Lanto Griffin

2:16 PM

EDT 1 Camilo Villegas Danny Willett Sam Ryder

2:16 PM

EDT 10 Luke List Taylor Moore Takumi Kanaya

2:27 PM

EDT 1 Ryan Brehm Beau Hossler Danny Walker

2:27 PM

EDT 10 Nick Dunlap Nick Hardy Troy Merritt

2:38 PM

EDT 1 Zecheng Dou Kensei Hirata Luke Clanton

2:38 PM

EDT 10 Dan Brown Gordon Sargent Preston Stout

(a)

2:49 PM

EDT 1 Trace Crowe John Parry Yongjun Bae

2:49 PM

EDT 10 Jesper Svensson Paul Peterson Davis Chatfield

3:00 PM

EDT 1 David Skinns Zach Bauchou Ronin Banerjee

(a)

3:00 PM

EDT 10 Taylor Montgomery A.J. Ewart William Sides

(a)

3:11 PM

EDT 1 Kris Ventura Keita Nakajima Nathan Petronzio

3:11 PM

EDT 10 Patrick Fishburn Chan Kim Adrien Dumont de Chassart

3:22 PM

EDT 10 Jimmy Stanger John VanDerLaan Greg Gregory