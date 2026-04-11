Masters 2026: Leaderboard, results and scores from Round 3
Published April 11, 2026 07:13 PM
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Cameron Young shot 65 to Rory McIlroy’s 73 and the two men share the lead entering the final round of the 90th Masters Tournament.
McIlroy led by a record six shots through 36 holes, but struggled on Saturday, particularly around Amen Corner. Young, meanwhile, made eight birdies and one bogey.
Sam Burns (68) is one back, with Shane Lowry (68) two off the pace.
Here’s a look at where things stand entering the finale at Augusta National Golf Club.
Round 3 leaderboard at the 2026 Masters
|POS.
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|T1
|R. McIlroy
|-11
|67
|65
|73
|T1
|C. Young
|-11
|73
|67
|65
|3
|S. Burns
|-10
|67
|71
|68
|4
|S. Lowry
|-9
|70
|69
|68
|T5
|J. Rose
|-8
|70
|69
|69
|T5
|J. Day
|-8
|69
|71
|68
|T7
|H. Li
|-7
|71
|69
|69
|T7
|S. Scheffler
|-7
|70
|74
|65
|T9
|P. Reed
|-6
|69
|69
|72
|T9
|R. Henley
|-6
|73
|71
|66
|T9
|P. Cantlay
|-6
|77
|67
|66
|T12
|B. Griffin
|-5
|72
|69
|70
|T12
|J. Knapp
|-5
|73
|69
|69
|T12
|C. Morikawa
|-5
|74
|69
|68
|T15
|T. Fleetwood
|-4
|71
|68
|73
|T15
|W. Clark
|-4
|72
|68
|72
|T15
|T. Hatton
|-4
|74
|66
|72
|T15
|B. Koepka
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|T15
|X. Schauffele
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|T15
|R. Gerard
|-4
|72
|72
|68
|T21
|K. Reitan
|-3
|72
|68
|73
|T21
|C. Gotterup
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|T21
|M. Homa
|-3
|72
|70
|71
|T21
|M. Brennan
|-3
|72
|71
|70
|T21
|M. Fitzpatrick
|-3
|74
|69
|70
|T21
|N. Taylor
|-3
|71
|72
|70
|T21
|B. Campbell
|-3
|71
|73
|69
|T21
|L. Aberg
|-3
|74
|70
|69
|T29
|H. Matsuyama
|-2
|72
|70
|72
|T29
|S. Im
|-2
|76
|69
|69
|T29
|J. Bridgeman
|-2
|71
|74
|69
|T29
|S. Straka
|-2
|73
|72
|69
|T33
|H. English
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|T33
|J. Spieth
|-1
|72
|73
|70
|T33
|B. Harman
|-1
|79
|69
|67
|T36
|M. Penge
|E
|76
|69
|71
|T36
|A. Scott
|E
|72
|74
|70
|T36
|S. Stevens
|E
|72
|74
|70
|T39
|M. McCarty
|1
|72
|73
|72
|T39
|J. Thomas
|1
|72
|74
|71
|T39
|V. Hovland
|1
|75
|71
|71
|T39
|M. McNealy
|1
|77
|70
|70
|T39
|A. Noren
|1
|77
|71
|69
|T44
|D. Johnson
|3
|73
|71
|75
|T44
|K. Bradley
|3
|72
|74
|73
|T44
|C. Conners
|3
|75
|73
|71
|47
|S. Kim
|4
|75
|73
|72
|T48
|S. Garcia
|5
|72
|75
|74
|T48
|J. Rahm
|5
|78
|70
|73
|T48
|R. Hojgaard
|5
|78
|70
|73
|51
|G. Woodland
|6
|71
|75
|76
|T52
|A. Rai
|7
|71
|74
|78
|T52
|K. Kitayama
|7
|69
|79
|75
|54
|C. Schwartzel
|9
|75
|73
|77