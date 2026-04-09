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Masters 2026: Patrick Reed eagles both par 5s in first-nine 31

  
Published April 9, 2026 12:47 PM
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Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, eagled both of the par 5s on the first nine in shooting 5-under 31 and taking the early lead at Augusta National Golf Club.

After a birdie at the par-4 first on Thursday, Reed rolled in an eagle putt from off the green at the par-5 second.

Following five straight pars, he made another eagle with his putter at the par-5 eighth — this one from on the putting surface, but more than 50 feet away.

At 5 under par, Reed was one clear at the time of Tommy Fleetwood, who turned in 32.

It’s been an eventful year for Reed. The PGA Tour announced in January that Reed, who did not re-sign with LIV Golf after four seasons, would be able to return as a past champion in 2027 (and eligible for events this fall).

He also won twice on the DP World Tour and is currently 23rd in the Official World Golf Ranking.