Two events in a single day? Homa finishes Cognizant final round, runs off to TGL

Max Homa can’t remember another day like Sunday, March 1, 2026. And that’s because there probably has never been one in his career — either as an amateur or professional.

Homa is set to play with his Jupiter Links GC teammates Akshay Bhatia and Tom Kim in tonight’s TGL matchup against Boston Common Golf in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

It’ll come just hours after Homa — and Kim — finished 18 holes of competitive golf in the final round of the Cognizant Classic.

“It’s going to be a bit much, it’s very late,” Homa said of the TGL’s 9 p.m. ET start. “I’m going to pack up all my stuff from here. Got to be over there — probably going to shower, change, run over — around 6 or something.”

After a lackluster 2-over 73 to start to the tournament at PGA National, Homa charged up the leaderboard over the next 54 holes to finish T-13 and earn a $182,400 payday. His 4-under 67 on Sunday featured a pair of birdie hole-outs on the front nine.

If the two-for-one day wasn’t enough, Homa is also set to tee off at 12:15 p.m. ET as a participant in the Seminole Pro-Member on Monday in Juno Beach.

When asked in his post-round interview at PGA National if he could recall playing two different competitive events in a single day, Homa told reporters he could not.

“That’s a good question” he said. “I doubt I have. I’m sure when I was young I might have got close, but I can’t think of it off the top of my head.”

Kim is also pulling off the same feat as Homa but didn’t have to face the media after finishing with a 2-under 69 on Sunday. Kim is likely to finish outside of the tournament’s top 50, sitting above less than 10 players on the leaderboard.

Nonetheless, Bhatia needs their A-game tonight as Jupiter Links GC is 1-2 in the TGL’s second season. They’re going up against Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Keegan Bradley in what is a proverbial must-win matchup.

“Hopefully we win,” Homa said. “We need to win one of the next two at least.”