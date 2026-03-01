Tee times, groupings for 2026 Seminole Pro-Member

Rory McIlroy and his dad, Gerry, again highlight the field for the prestigious Seminole Pro-Member, which is set for Monday at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

The McIlroys have never won the event, though McIlroy did team with John Pinkham to capture the gross title in 2015.

This year’s defending champions are Billy Horschel and Bill Davis (gross), and Ryan Fox and Jimmy Dunne III (net).

Not competing is Tiger Woods, who had played each of the past two years.

Here is the full field, plus groupings and tee times: