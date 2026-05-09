Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Final round tee times, pairings, and how to watch
Brooks Koepka will likely have the biggest following at Sunday’s final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic but the last three pairings of the tee will be Mark Hubbard-Aaron Rai, Max Meissner-Kevin Roy and Beau Hossler-Brendt Snedeker.
Hubbard, who was bogey-free during Saturday’s third round and posted a 64 just like Koepka did, holds a shot lead over 36-hole leader Rai. Hubbard is seeking his first win on Tour, Rai his second after claiming the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
Koepka sits T-7 with Keita Nakajima, who he will play the final 18 holes with at Dunes Golf. Here’s how to watch all the action on Golf Channel.
Final round TV coverage Myrtle Beach Classic
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 3-5PM: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, final round
- 7-8PM: Golf Central Postgame
Myrtle Beach Classic final round tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|6:35 AM
EDT
|1
Connor Doyal
Tyler Collet
|6:44 AM
EDT
|1
Carson Young
Seamus Power
|6:53 AM
EDT
|1
Lee Hodges
Cam Davis
|7:02 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Yu
Brendon Todd
|7:11 AM
EDT
|1
Rico Hoey
Martin Laird
|7:20 AM
EDT
|1
Max Greyserman
Zach Bauchou
|7:29 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Svensson
Garrick Higgo
|7:38 AM
EDT
|1
Zac Blair
Adam Hadwin
|7:52 AM
EDT
|1
Joe Highsmith
Hank Lebioda
|8:01 AM
EDT
|1
Neal Shipley
Grayson Wood
|8:10 AM
EDT
|1
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Luke Clanton
|8:19 AM
EDT
|1
Camilo Villegas
Hayden Springer
|8:28 AM
EDT
|1
Danny Willett
Kensei Hirata
|8:37 AM
EDT
|1
Petr Hruby
Christo Lamprecht
|8:46 AM
EDT
|1
John VanDerLaan
Ryan Ruffels
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Marcelo Rozo
Trace Crowe
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
David Skinns
Danny Walker
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Jackson Suber
Ben Kohles
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Matt Kuchar
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Casey Jarvis
Troy Merritt
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Johnny Keefer
Justin Lower
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Jimmy Stanger
Steven Fisk
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Peter Malnati
Paul Peterson
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Thompson
Davis Riley
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Dunlap
Patrick Fishburn
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Moore
Karl Vilips
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Doug Ghim
John Parry
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Pontus Nyholm
Lanto Griffin
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Brice Garnett
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Ryder
Chan Kim
|11:35 AM
EDT
|1
Austin Eckroat
Takumi Kanaya
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
Blades Brown
Billy Horschel
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Tom Kim
Zecheng Dou
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Eric Cole
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
Brooks Koepka
Keita Nakajima
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Beau Hossler
Brandt Snedeker
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Kevin Roy
Mac Meissner
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai