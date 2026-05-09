Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Final round tee times, pairings, and how to watch

Brooks Koepka will likely have the biggest following at Sunday’s final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic but the last three pairings of the tee will be Mark Hubbard-Aaron Rai, Max Meissner-Kevin Roy and Beau Hossler-Brendt Snedeker.

Hubbard, who was bogey-free during Saturday’s third round and posted a 64 just like Koepka did, holds a shot lead over 36-hole leader Rai. Hubbard is seeking his first win on Tour, Rai his second after claiming the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

Koepka sits T-7 with Keita Nakajima, who he will play the final 18 holes with at Dunes Golf. Here’s how to watch all the action on Golf Channel.

Final round TV coverage Myrtle Beach Classic

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic - Final Rd Don’t miss the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach Classic final round tee times