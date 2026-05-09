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Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Final round tee times, pairings, and how to watch

  
Published May 9, 2026 06:04 PM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
May 8, 2026 12:40 PM
Watch the best moments from the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Brooks Koepka will likely have the biggest following at Sunday’s final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic but the last three pairings of the tee will be Mark Hubbard-Aaron Rai, Max Meissner-Kevin Roy and Beau Hossler-Brendt Snedeker.

Hubbard, who was bogey-free during Saturday’s third round and posted a 64 just like Koepka did, holds a shot lead over 36-hole leader Rai. Hubbard is seeking his first win on Tour, Rai his second after claiming the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

Koepka sits T-7 with Keita Nakajima, who he will play the final 18 holes with at Dunes Golf. Here’s how to watch all the action on Golf Channel.

Final round TV coverage Myrtle Beach Classic

Image for ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic - Final Rd
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic - Final Rd
Don’t miss the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach Classic final round tee times

Time
TeePlayers
6:35 AM
EDT		1

Connor Doyal
(a)

Tyler Collet

6:44 AM
EDT		1

Carson Young

Seamus Power

6:53 AM
EDT		1

Lee Hodges

Cam Davis

7:02 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Yu

Brendon Todd

7:11 AM
EDT		1

Rico Hoey

Martin Laird

7:20 AM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

Zach Bauchou

7:29 AM
EDT		1

Adam Svensson

Garrick Higgo

7:38 AM
EDT		1

Zac Blair

Adam Hadwin

7:52 AM
EDT		1

Joe Highsmith

Hank Lebioda

8:01 AM
EDT		1

Neal Shipley

Grayson Wood
(a)

8:10 AM
EDT		1

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Luke Clanton

8:19 AM
EDT		1

Camilo Villegas

Hayden Springer

8:28 AM
EDT		1

Danny Willett

Kensei Hirata

8:37 AM
EDT		1

Petr Hruby

Christo Lamprecht

8:46 AM
EDT		1

John VanDerLaan

Ryan Ruffels

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Marcelo Rozo

Trace Crowe

9:10 AM
EDT		1

David Skinns

Danny Walker

9:20 AM
EDT		1

Jackson Suber

Ben Kohles

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Casey Jarvis

Troy Merritt

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Johnny Keefer

Justin Lower

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Jimmy Stanger

Steven Fisk

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Peter Malnati

Paul Peterson

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Davis Thompson

Davis Riley

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Nick Dunlap

Patrick Fishburn

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Moore

Karl Vilips

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Doug Ghim

John Parry

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Pontus Nyholm

Lanto Griffin

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

Brice Garnett

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Sam Ryder

Chan Kim

11:35 AM
EDT		1

Austin Eckroat

Takumi Kanaya

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Blades Brown

Billy Horschel

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Tom Kim

Zecheng Dou

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Eric Cole

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Brooks Koepka

Keita Nakajima

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Beau Hossler

Brandt Snedeker

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Kevin Roy

Mac Meissner

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai