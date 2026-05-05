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Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Round 1 tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published May 5, 2026 05:45 PM
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Dunes Golf and Beach Club awaits more than 120 players this week as the Tour heads to South Carolina for its third ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

Brooks Koepka is the headliner and the favorite, no pressure whatsoever for the five-time major winner to perform. He should be ready after having to wait out a pair of recent signature-event fields. Patience might be a virtue but it’s time to play some golf.

Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET. Here are the groupings and tee times:

Time
TeePlayers
6:50 AM
EDT		1

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Danny Walker

6:50 AM
EDT		10

Matthieu Pavon

Brandt Snedeker

Matti Schmid

7:02 AM
EDT		1

Troy Merritt

Beau Hossler

Kevin Roy

7:02 AM
EDT		10

Patton Kizzire

Ryan Brehm

Tyler Duncan

7:14 AM
EDT		1

Camilo Villegas

Ben Martin

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:14 AM
EDT		10

Martin Laird

James Hahn

Max McGreevy

7:26 AM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Davis Thompson

Brooks Koepka

7:26 AM
EDT		10

Karl Vilips

Joe Highsmith

Taylor Moore

7:38 AM
EDT		1

Billy Horschel

Stephan Jaeger

Tom Kim

7:38 AM
EDT		10

Steven Fisk

Davis Riley

Matt Kuchar

7:50 AM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

Hank Lebioda

Takumi Kanaya

7:50 AM
EDT		10

Erik van Rooyen

Lee Hodges

Mark Hubbard

8:02 AM
EDT		1

Peter Malnati

Adam Svensson

Kevin Streelman

8:02 AM
EDT		10

Kris Ventura

John Parry

Kensei Hirata

8:14 AM
EDT		1

Zecheng Dou

A.J. Ewart

Grant Haefner

8:14 AM
EDT		10

Jesper Svensson

Luke Clanton

John VanDerLaan

8:26 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Fishburn

David Skinns

Nathan Petronzio

8:26 AM
EDT		10

Jimmy Stanger

Gordon Sargent

Casey Jarvis

8:38 AM
EDT		1

Chan Kim

Marcelo Rozo

Petr Hruby

8:38 AM
EDT		10

Paul Peterson

Zach Bauchou

Connor Doyal
(a)

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Danny Willett

Rico Hoey

Ben Kohles

11:40 AM
EDT		10

Rafael Campos

Zac Blair

Henrik Norlander

11:52 AM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

Sam Ryder

Carson Young

11:52 AM
EDT		10

Chad Ramey

Justin Lower

Chandler Phillips

12:04 PM
EDT		1

Nick Hardy

Robert Streb

Mac Meissner

12:04 PM
EDT		10

Joel Dahmen

Max Greyserman

Marco Penge

12:16 PM
EDT		1

Sami Valimaki

Harry Higgs

Cam Davis

12:16 PM
EDT		10

Adam Schenk

Rasmus Højgaard

Johnny Keefer

12:28 PM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

Kevin Yu

Aaron Wise

12:28 PM
EDT		10

Brendon Todd

Lanto Griffin

Adam Hadwin

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Austin Eckroat

Brice Garnett

Ben Silverman

12:40 PM
EDT		10

Doug Ghim

Vince Whaley

Dylan Wu

12:52 PM
EDT		1

Alejandro Tosti

Adrien Saddier

Nicholas Marchese

12:52 PM
EDT		10

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Neal Shipley

Blades Brown

1:04 PM
EDT		1

Keita Nakajima

Evan Harmeling

Tyler Collet

1:04 PM
EDT		10

Hayden Springer

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Thriston Lawrence

1:16 PM
EDT		1

Jeremy Paul

Jeffrey Kang

Grayson Wood
(a)

1:16 PM
EDT		10

Haotong Li

Christo Lamprecht

Thomas Rosenmueller

1:28 PM
EDT		1

Jackson Suber

Davis Chatfield

Ryan Ruffels

1:28 PM
EDT		10

Dan Brown

Pontus Nyholm

Cooper Hrabak

1:40 PM
EDT		10

Trace Crowe

Trent Phillips

Wells Williams
(a)