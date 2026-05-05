Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Round 1 tee times, groupings and how to watch

Dunes Golf and Beach Club awaits more than 120 players this week as the Tour heads to South Carolina for its third ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

Brooks Koepka is the headliner and the favorite, no pressure whatsoever for the five-time major winner to perform. He should be ready after having to wait out a pair of recent signature-event fields. Patience might be a virtue but it’s time to play some golf.

Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET. Here are the groupings and tee times: