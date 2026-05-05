Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Round 1 tee times, groupings and how to watch
Dunes Golf and Beach Club awaits more than 120 players this week as the Tour heads to South Carolina for its third ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Brooks Koepka is the headliner and the favorite, no pressure whatsoever for the five-time major winner to perform. He should be ready after having to wait out a pair of recent signature-event fields. Patience might be a virtue but it’s time to play some golf.
Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET. Here are the groupings and tee times:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|6:50 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Dunlap
Eric Cole
Danny Walker
|6:50 AM
EDT
|10
Matthieu Pavon
Brandt Snedeker
Matti Schmid
|7:02 AM
EDT
|1
Troy Merritt
Beau Hossler
Kevin Roy
|7:02 AM
EDT
|10
Patton Kizzire
Ryan Brehm
Tyler Duncan
|7:14 AM
EDT
|1
Camilo Villegas
Ben Martin
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|7:14 AM
EDT
|10
Martin Laird
James Hahn
Max McGreevy
|7:26 AM
EDT
|1
Aaron Rai
Davis Thompson
Brooks Koepka
|7:26 AM
EDT
|10
Karl Vilips
Joe Highsmith
Taylor Moore
|7:38 AM
EDT
|1
Billy Horschel
Stephan Jaeger
Tom Kim
|7:38 AM
EDT
|10
Steven Fisk
Davis Riley
Matt Kuchar
|7:50 AM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Hank Lebioda
Takumi Kanaya
|7:50 AM
EDT
|10
Erik van Rooyen
Lee Hodges
Mark Hubbard
|8:02 AM
EDT
|1
Peter Malnati
Adam Svensson
Kevin Streelman
|8:02 AM
EDT
|10
Kris Ventura
John Parry
Kensei Hirata
|8:14 AM
EDT
|1
Zecheng Dou
A.J. Ewart
Grant Haefner
|8:14 AM
EDT
|10
Jesper Svensson
Luke Clanton
John VanDerLaan
|8:26 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Fishburn
David Skinns
Nathan Petronzio
|8:26 AM
EDT
|10
Jimmy Stanger
Gordon Sargent
Casey Jarvis
|8:38 AM
EDT
|1
Chan Kim
Marcelo Rozo
Petr Hruby
|8:38 AM
EDT
|10
Paul Peterson
Zach Bauchou
Connor Doyal
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Danny Willett
Rico Hoey
Ben Kohles
|11:40 AM
EDT
|10
Rafael Campos
Zac Blair
Henrik Norlander
|11:52 AM
EDT
|1
Seamus Power
Sam Ryder
Carson Young
|11:52 AM
EDT
|10
Chad Ramey
Justin Lower
Chandler Phillips
|12:04 PM
EDT
|1
Nick Hardy
Robert Streb
Mac Meissner
|12:04 PM
EDT
|10
Joel Dahmen
Max Greyserman
Marco Penge
|12:16 PM
EDT
|1
Sami Valimaki
Harry Higgs
Cam Davis
|12:16 PM
EDT
|10
Adam Schenk
Rasmus Højgaard
Johnny Keefer
|12:28 PM
EDT
|1
Garrick Higgo
Kevin Yu
Aaron Wise
|12:28 PM
EDT
|10
Brendon Todd
Lanto Griffin
Adam Hadwin
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Austin Eckroat
Brice Garnett
Ben Silverman
|12:40 PM
EDT
|10
Doug Ghim
Vince Whaley
Dylan Wu
|12:52 PM
EDT
|1
Alejandro Tosti
Adrien Saddier
Nicholas Marchese
|12:52 PM
EDT
|10
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Neal Shipley
Blades Brown
|1:04 PM
EDT
|1
Keita Nakajima
Evan Harmeling
Tyler Collet
|1:04 PM
EDT
|10
Hayden Springer
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Thriston Lawrence
|1:16 PM
EDT
|1
Jeremy Paul
Jeffrey Kang
Grayson Wood
|1:16 PM
EDT
|10
Haotong Li
Christo Lamprecht
Thomas Rosenmueller
|1:28 PM
EDT
|1
Jackson Suber
Davis Chatfield
Ryan Ruffels
|1:28 PM
EDT
|10
Dan Brown
Pontus Nyholm
Cooper Hrabak
|1:40 PM
EDT
|10
Trace Crowe
Trent Phillips
Wells Williams