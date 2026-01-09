New stops in Asheville, Austin highlight 2026 PGA Tour fall slate

The PGA Tour’s 2026 fall slate will feature two new tournaments.

The Tour finalized its eight-event schedule for this fall, with two previously announced new events in Asheville, North Carolina, and Austin, Texas.

The FedExCup Fall will kick off with the inaugural Biltmore Championship Ashville, scheduled for Sept. 17-20. It’ll be the first time in more than 80 years that the Tour has played in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The event will serve as the only tuneup for players ahead of the Presidents Cup (Sept. 24-27) at Medinah.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

• Bank of Utah Championship (Oct. 1-4)

• Baycurrent Classic (Oct. 8-11), Japan

• Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Oct. 22-25)

• VidantaWorld Mexico Open (Oct. 29-Nov. 1), Vallarta

• Good Good Championship (Nov. 12-15), Austin

• RSM Classic (Nov. 19-22), Sea Island

The FedExCup Fall standings will be finalized following the season finale at Sea Island, with the top 100 players in the standings receiving fully exempt status for the following season.

All eight fall events will be broadcast on Golf Channel.