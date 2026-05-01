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ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Brooks Koepka leads the field

  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino,
  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino
  
Published May 1, 2026 06:44 PM

The third edition of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic takes place May 7-10 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The tournament coincides with one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, the Truist Championship, so many of the Tour’s biggest stars will be competing in North Carolina, but Brooks Koepka will headline the opposite-field event.

Nicolai Højgaard, Austin Smotherman and Austin Eckroat, who finished T-6 last week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, will also be teeing it up with Atlantic Ocean views.

18-year-old phenom Blades Brown is also in the field, as he continues his pursuit of a PGA Tour card.

The winner of the tournament will receive 300 FedExCup points, a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR through the 2028 season and an invitation to the 2026 PGA Championship (if not already exempt).

After Alex Fitzpatrick’s recent success in securing a two-year PGA Tour exemption after winning alongside his brother, Matt, in New Orleans, it’s safe to safe players in this field are looking to follow in his footsteps.

Here’s the field as of Friday, May 1:

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