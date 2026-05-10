PGA Championship 2026: A hole-by-hole look at Aronimink Golf Club

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — A hole-by-hole look at Aronimink Golf Club, site of the 108th PGA Championship to be played May 14-17:

No. 1, 434 yards, par 4

The opening hole goes downhill from the clubhouse and then up the hill toward the green. Four bunkers are on the right side of the landing area. The green is guarded by two bunkers on each side that will catch plenty of shots that misjudge the elevation. The green tilts back and to the left.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA - JUNE 02: A general view of the first hole at the Aronimink Golf Club on June 2, 2025 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America) PGA of America via Getty Images

No. 2, 413 yards, par 4

This dogleg left features a partially blind landing area that slopes from left to right and features a cluster of six bunkers at the dogleg. The green is large and contoured, guarded by two bunkers at the front with a collection area for any shot that goes too long.

No. 3, 455 yards, par 4

A dozen bunkers fill the landscape on this hole, staggered on both sides of the fairway to give players options off the tee. The final two bunkers protect the front of the green.

No. 4, 457 yards, par 4

The tee shot is uphill and features bunkers on both sides of the landing area. Most players will be able to drive over the bunkers leaving a wedge or short iron to the two-tiered green.

No. 5, 171 yards, par 3

Four bunkers form a semi-circle around the front of a heavily contoured green.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA - AUGUST 3: The 5th hole at the Aronimink Golf Club on August 3, 2025 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dave Evenson/PGA of America via Getty Images) PGA of America via Getty Images

No. 6, 402 yards, par 4

Several bunkers guard the right side of the fairway on this short, dogleg right. They start where the hole starts to bend and proceed to the green. The safe play is iron off the tee short of the three bunkers on the left that leaves a short iron into the green.

No. 7, 431 yards, par 4

The dogleg right has a blind fairway, but a well-placed tee shot leaves a wedge to the green. The severely sloped green is guarded by deep bunkers to the left and front right. This is likely to play among the easier holes on the front.

No. 8, 242 yards, par 3

This downhill par 3 has a long green and enough tee boxes to play as long or short as the PGA of America wants. The green almost joins the 10th green behind it, with just a small strip of fairway separating them.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA - JUNE 02: A general view of the eighth hole at the Aronimink Golf Club on June 2, 2025 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America) PGA of America via Getty Images

No. 9, 605 yards, par 5

The first par 5 is long and straight with bunkers bordering the landing areas for the tee shot and the second shot. It might be reachable in two by the longest hitters, although it is slightly uphill toward the green. The putting surface is not severe because Donald Ross intended this as par 5 that can be reached in two.

No. 10, 472 yards, par 4

Two fairway bunkers on the right are the best target for tee shots to feed toward the middle of the fairway. A pond guards the front left of the green, which slopes severely and is surrounded by rough, water and collection area.

No. 11, 425 yards, par 4

Another hole that has numerous bunkers divided evenly on both sides of the fairways and around the green. The short approach uphill to the green must be precise. Anything too short with too much spin could roll back some 50 yards down the fairway.

No. 12, 466 yards, par 4

The tee shot is downhill to a fairway that looks narrow because of a dozen bunkers on both sides. The approach is to an elevated, two-tiered green that slopes back-to-front and is guarded by a deep bunker on the right side.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA - AUGUST 4: The 12th green at the Aronimink Golf Club on August 4, 2025 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dave Evenson/PGA of America via Getty Images) PGA of America via Getty Images

No. 13, 385 yards, par 4

The shortest par 4 at Aronimink. The tight fairway landing is squeezed by bunkers, and more bunkers narrow the front of the green. The safe wedge is going to favor the wider portion to the back. A forward tee has been added to create a reachable par 4 that brings out-of-bounds on the left into play.

No. 14, 216 yards, par 3

Bunkers surround this narrow green that angles to the right. Anything in the middle of the green should provide a look at birdie. Take on too much and it could be a tough par save.

No. 15, 546 yards, par 4

A new tee box has turned this into the longest par 4 (on the scorecard) for a major. The 16th hole at Los Angeles Country Club for the 2023 U.S. Open played at 558 yards in the third round. The fairway slopes to the left. The green is among the largest at Aronimink with an open front for players to run it onto the putting surface.

No. 16, 555 yards, par 5

This should be reachable in two by most everyone in the field, but it will favor players who hit it high to hold the wide, shallow green. A long, deep bunker is on each side of the green.

No. 17, 229 yards, par 3

Any tee shot to the left could find a pond that runs down the entire left side of the green. The safe shot is the middle of the green and a tough two-putt par. The front right pin position just over the bunker could be the most exciting.

No. 18, 490 yards, par 4

Players will be confronted with trees on both sides and a trio of bunkers on the right side of the fairway. The approach is uphill to a large, terraced green. Pin positions will likely favor the four corners of the green complex.