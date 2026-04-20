PGA Tour eliminates Hawaii swing; Sony Open possibly to Champions: Reports

The PGA Tour is saying aloha to the Hawaii swing.

What has been rumored for months became official Monday with the Tour confirming that it was moving on from The Sentry at Kapalua and possibly repositioning the Sony Open in Honolulu as a Champions event, according to published reports.

In a statement, the Tour said details about the start of the 2027 season will be announced at a later time.

Hawaii has been hosting Tour events since 1965 but its tournaments became a hot topic of conversation as the Tour sought to remake its competitive model to focus on larger markets and a bolder, possibly later start.

This year’s Sentry, a $20 million signature event, was canceled late last year because of severe water restrictions in drought-stricken Maui. The Tour season began a week later, in mid-January, at the Sony Open, but this was also the final year of the company’s title sponsorship.

The Tour added in a statement that it is having conversations about the Sony being part of the PGA Tour Champions schedule, which currently opens with an event at Hualalai Resort Golf Club on the Big Island.

“We are grateful to the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua Resort, Maui County and the State of Hawaii for their longtime support of our season-opening PGA Tour event, as well as the fans, partners and volunteers across Maui who have supported the event throughout the years,” the Tour said in a statement.

Though the Tour has not released its 2027 schedule, The American Express — typically the third event of the year on Tour — has already announced its dates, Jan. 21-24, 2027.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has stated his intention to eventually start the season at a marquee venue on the West Coast.