PGA Tour cancels The Sentry in 2026 after Kapalua previously ruled out as host

The Sentry, the PGA Tour’s annual lid-lifter in Maui, will not be played in 2026, the circuit announced Wednesday.

The Tour announced last month that the event, which includes tournament winners and the top 50 players from the previous season’s FedExCup points list, would not be played at Kapalua, where an ongoing drought and legal wrangling left the Plantation Course unable to host the tournament.

There had been some speculation that the event could move to another course in Hawaii or somewhere on the West Coast or even in Florida, but “logistical challenges” – including shipping deadlines, tournament infrastructure and vendor support – prevented a relocation.

“Since it first became a possibility that the PGA Tour would not be able to play at the Plantation Course at Kapalua due to the ongoing drought conditions on Maui, we worked closely with our partners at Sentry to assess options for contesting The Sentry in 2026,” said Tyler Dennis, the Tour’s chief competitions officer. “While it is unfortunate to arrive at this decision, we are appreciative of the collaboration and dedication from Sentry Insurance, a tremendous partner of ours.”

The 2026 Tour season will now begin Jan. 15-18 at the Sony Open in Honolulu. The PGA Tour Champions is also scheduled to start its season in Hawaii on the Big Island Jan. 22-24.

“We are appreciative of the PGA Tour’s thorough effort and communication throughout this process,” said Hawaii Governor Josh Green. “Though we’re disappointed The Sentry will not be contested in 2026, we are excited that the beauty and Aloha Spirit of the islands will be showcased to fans around the world at the Sony Open in Hawaii and with the PGA Tour Champions event at Hualalai.”

Players who were qualified for The Sentry via a victory in 2025 but did not finish the season inside the top 50 on the points list (which would have made them eligible for 2026 signature events), will be added to the RBC Heritage field in April, which is also a signature event.

Sentry has been the title sponsor of the annual opener since 2018 and the company’s chief marketing and brand officer, Stephanie Smith, said in a statement that the company “is committed to our long-term relationship with the Tour – which runs through 2035 – and The Sentry’s place as a prominent event.”