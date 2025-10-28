PGA Tour Champions releases schedule for 2026 season

The PGA Tour Champions on Tuesday unveiled its 2026 schedule, highlighted by two new tournaments in a 28-event slate that features a record-setting purse total.

The Portugal Invitational (July 27-Aug. 2) and the Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic (Sept. 28-Oct. 4) are the new additions to a schedule that will feature more than $69 million in total prize money, a slight increase from this year.

Among the other highlights are a move to the Stableford scoring system for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic; a venue change for the Furyk & Friends tournament, to Hammock Beach resort in Florida; and the Stifel Charity Classic kicking off the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs for the first time.

Those are notable changes for the newest crop of over-50 talent to potentially hit the tour, with Tiger Woods, Zach Johnson, Ryan Palmer and others officially becoming Champions Tour eligible for 2026.

The major championships next season will be played at Concession (Senior PGA), Greystone (Regions Tradition), Scioto (U.S. Senior Open), Firestone (Kaulig Companies Championship) and Gleneagles (Senior Open).

Here is a look at the full Champions Tour schedule for 2026: