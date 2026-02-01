Skip navigation
Whale watching with Boo Weekley and fiancé

February 1, 2026 09:37 AM
Boo Weekley and fiancé Susan go on a whale watching tour ahead of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, in this PGA Tour Champions Learning Center feature.

4DIGI_SUSHI_WITH_DAVID_DUVAL_thumb_4.jpg
04:39
Making sushi with David Duval in Hawaii

Latest Clips

Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
06:51
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
01:04
Moving Day: Rose putting on a ‘clinic’ at Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
06:44
Koepka struggles with putter in Round 3 at Torrey Pines
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
02:26
Frigid temperatures impact Sunday schedule for LPGA at TOC
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
02:49
Rose not complacent with six-shot lead at Farmers
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
09:05
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
1769896781853451.jpg
03:01
‘Going Cantore': Abbott, Stupples show why LPGA play called
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
01:59
Round of the year already? Korda with 64 in cold and wind
1769891573903255.jpg
01:24
Henderson, with caddie sister in final start, fires 66 at TOC
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
10:54
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
07:02
Ko, Woad share lead with changes ahead at LPGA TOC
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
09:27
Koepka: Improved driving key to making Farmers cut
GOLF: JAN 29 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
05:24
Schauffele’s cut streak ends at hometown Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
06:02
Rose sets 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
43
Brooks Koepka reaches cutline with eagle putt on 17
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
08:09
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
01:47
Korda bracing for weekend cold in bid for TOC title
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
11:15
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
12:39
Brooks on 1st round nerves: Layoff, crowd played factor
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
03:55
How LPGA leader Hataoka gained speed and distance
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
02:00
Justin Rose shoots opening round 62, leads Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
01:35
Tony, you made an ace! Finau subdued after hole-in-one
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
03:29
‘Game feels there': Brooks on first round back on Tour
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
07:30
LPGA Tour Highlights 2026: Hilton Tournament of Champions, Round 1
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
08:39
PGA Tour players react to Patrick Reed news
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
04:47
Ahead of opener, LPGA stars weigh in on WTGL
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
10:29
Bad day for LIV, great day for PGA Tour: Chamblee on Reed news
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
13:53
Reed’s decision shows LIV’s competitive model is flawed: McGinley
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
13:35
Patrick Reed sets sight on PGA Tour return
CME Group Tour Championship 2025 - Round Three
04:09
Thitikul making debut, surprise entrant at LPGA opener