PGA Tour expands player equity program, updates players on future competition

The PGA Tour will expand its player equity program and the circuit’s future competitions committee continues work on a reimagined schedule according to a memo sent to players Thursday afternoon from CEO Brian Rolapp.

The move to a more performance-based system for awarding equity to members was the most significant item in the memo, with 50 additional “recurring equity grants” awarded to players who finished inside the top 50 through this year’s BMW Championship.

The original grants were issued to “approximately 20 players” in 2025. Those grants were originally based on an abbreviated career points list (last three years) and the 2025 Player Impact Program ranking, which uses a variety of factors to rank the Tour’s most influential players both on and off the course. Based on player feedback, the new grants were given based entirely on performance.

“This expansion is a direct response to the feedback we heard from members during several conversations,” Rolapp said in the memo. “As the sports industry continues to evolve and attract significant investment, your ownership in the PGA Tour is becoming an increasingly important part of the conversation.

“What makes our player equity program truly unique is that it is not only the first of its kind in golf, but also across the entire professional sports industry.”

According to the memo, nearly 200 Tour members are now equity holders, with over $1 billion in equity value.

The memo also gave an update on the future competitions committee, which is chaired by Tiger Woods and has been tasked with reimagining the Tour’s schedule.

“While we are making progress, we remain in the ‘work in process’ phase – no decisions have been finalized,” Rolapp said.

Among the topics the committee is considering, “predictable and promotable fields” to create “appointment viewing” and “opening the season with an iconic event” were highlighted. The committee is also looking at events in more major markets, one of the key talking points when Rolapp met with players last month at the Hero World Challenge.

Rolapp also clarified the future competition committee’s goal with three core principles: simplicity, scarcity and parity. Some have interpreted scarcity to mean fewer events.

“When we talk about scarcity, the goal is to make every event matter more to fans, players and partners – not dramatically reducing the number of total events, playing opportunities or access,” Rolapp said. “The committee is still exploring all options, and our priority is to create a schedule that maximizes engagement and value for everyone involved.”