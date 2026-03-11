Drone flyover: Front nine at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course

Rolapp lays out six themes for new PGA Tour model ahead of The Players

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp met with the media at PGA Tour Global Headquarters on Wednesday ahead of the 2026 Players Championship to present six themes for a new Tour competitive model that is currently in the works. They include a season that runs late January to early September; more consistent and larger fields with cuts; opening the season with a big, marquee event at an iconic venue on the West Coast; evaluating large U.S. markets; a promotion and regulation system; and an enhanced postseason with the potential integration of match play. Things are not set in stone, Rolapp emphasizes, but this is currently where the Tour is heading.