Debating Rolapp's six themes of PGA Tour's future at The Players
The Golf Channel desk debates PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp's reveal of six themes that will shape the future of the Tour, including more elevated events, a promotion/regulation system, potential postseason match play, and more.
Up Next
Drone flyover: Front nine at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course
Drone flyover: Front nine at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course
Take an aerial tour of the front nine on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, along with some insight from the "Live From" crew.
Rolapp lays out six themes for new PGA Tour model ahead of The Players
Rolapp lays out six themes for new PGA Tour model ahead of The Players
PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp met with the media at PGA Tour Global Headquarters on Wednesday ahead of the 2026 Players Championship to present six themes for a new Tour competitive model that is currently in the works. They include a season that runs late January to early September; more consistent and larger fields with cuts; opening the season with a big, marquee event at an iconic venue on the West Coast; evaluating large U.S. markets; a promotion and regulation system; and an enhanced postseason with the potential integration of match play. Things are not set in stone, Rolapp emphasizes, but this is currently where the Tour is heading.
Rolapp: ‘Need a better competitive model’ regarding sponsor invites
Rolapp: 'Need a better competitive model' regarding sponsor invites
In his State of the Tour address Wednesday at The Players Championship, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp addressed concerns over how sponsor invitations are used in signature events.
The history and science behind Trackman technology
The history and science behind Trackman technology
Take a look back at the history and science behind Trackman technology and how it has revolutionized the way golf is played.
Smylie recreates Scheffler’s 2024 shot on no. 4 at TPC Sawgrass
Smylie recreates Scheffler's 2024 shot on no. 4 at TPC Sawgrass
The Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman recreated Scottie Scheffler's 2024 shot on no. 4 at TPC Sawgrass, when he holed out en route to a Players Championship victory.
Akshay and anchoring: Tour officials address any concerns
Akshay and anchoring: Tour officials address any concerns
Some have questions if Akshay Bhatia anchors his long putter. PGA Tour officials addressed the matter with Bhatia Tuesday at The Players Championship.
Full presser: Scheffler on course challenges, experimenting with new driver at The Players
Full presser: Scheffler on course challenges, experimenting with new driver at The Players
The full press conference of Scottie Scheffler speaking to the media at The Players Championship about the challenges of the course at TPC Sawgrass, experimenting with his new driver and managing expectations.
Scott recalls being ‘some expletive no-name’ before 2004 Players win
Scott recalls being 'some expletive no-name' before 2004 Players win
Adam Scott was asked Tuesday to recall a memory from his 2004 Players Championship victory. What stood out was that some people (or at least one person) had no idea who he was before that triumph.
McIlroy expected at TPC Sawgrass Wednesday, won’t play practice round
McIlroy expected at TPC Sawgrass Wednesday, won't play practice round
Rory McIlroy is expected to arrive at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday before beginning his Players title defense on Thursday. McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week with a muscle-related back injury but has been improving every day. He has delayed his arrival at Ponte Vedra Beach to have treatment at his home in South Florida.
Rose talks Ryder Cup captaincy and Rahm ahead of The Players
Rose talks Ryder Cup captaincy and Rahm ahead of The Players
Justin Rose spoke with the media ahead of The Players Championship on Tuesday and discussed whether he was considered for the Ryder Cup captaincy and spoke about Jon Rahm's decision to reject a deal from the DP World Tour.