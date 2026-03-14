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Players Championship 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings, weather and how to watch

  
Published March 14, 2026 07:25 PM
'Less stressful': Scheffler cards bogey-free 67 to move up leaderboard at The Players
March 14, 2026 03:04 PM
Scottie Scheffler shot a bogey-free 67 on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass to move up the leaderboard at the 2026 Players Championship. The two-time Players champion chuckled when asked if he was having more fun after making the cut. He called the round "less stressful."

The final round of the PGA Tour’s flagship event is set to conclude Sunday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Ludvig Åberg leads by three shots through three rounds at The Players Championship. Following a third-round 71, he stands at 13 under with Michael Thorbjornsen (67) at 10 under.

There is the possibility of rain Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The forecast calls for a 30% chance of scattered showers in the morning with a 30-50% chance of scattered thunderstorms after 4 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2026 Players final round

Final-round tee times for the 2026 Players

Time
TeePlayers
7:35 AM
EDT		1

Takumi Kanaya

7:40 AM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Danny Walker

7:49 AM
EDT		1

Steven Fisk

Kristoffer Reitan

7:58 AM
EDT		1

Rico Hoey

Daniel Berger

8:07 AM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Seamus Power

8:16 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Michael Brennan

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

8:35 AM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Rory McIlroy

8:45 AM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Kevin Roy

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Bud Cauley

Sam Stevens

9:10 AM
EDT		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Chris Kirk

9:20 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

J.T. Poston

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Lee Hodges

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Moore

Alex Noren

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Adam Scott

Taylor Pendrith

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Zach Bauchou

Stephan Jaeger

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Chad Ramey

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Matti Schmid

Wyndham Clark

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Max McGreevy

Nick Taylor

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Max Homa

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Joe Highsmith

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Keith Mitchell

Tommy Fleetwood

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Jason Day

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Akshay Bhatia

11:35 AM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Scottie Scheffler

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

Patrick Rodgers

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Brooks Koepka

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

J.J. Spaun

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Russell Henley

12:25 PM
EDT		1

William Mouw

Justin Rose

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Sepp Straka

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Austin Smotherman

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Robert MacIntyre

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Corey Conners

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Viktor Hovland

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Matt Fitzpatrick

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Michael Thorbjornsen