Players Championship 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings, weather and how to watch

The final round of the PGA Tour’s flagship event is set to conclude Sunday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Ludvig Åberg leads by three shots through three rounds at The Players Championship. Following a third-round 71, he stands at 13 under with Michael Thorbjornsen (67) at 10 under.

There is the possibility of rain Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The forecast calls for a 30% chance of scattered showers in the morning with a 30-50% chance of scattered thunderstorms after 4 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2026 Players final round

Final-round tee times for the 2026 Players