Players Championship 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings, weather and how to watch
The final round of the PGA Tour’s flagship event is set to conclude Sunday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
Ludvig Åberg leads by three shots through three rounds at The Players Championship. Following a third-round 71, he stands at 13 under with Michael Thorbjornsen (67) at 10 under.
There is the possibility of rain Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The forecast calls for a 30% chance of scattered showers in the morning with a 30-50% chance of scattered thunderstorms after 4 p.m. ET.
How to watch the 2026 Players final round
- 9AM-1PM: Live From The Players
- 1-6PM: Final round (NBC/Peacock)
- 6-8PM: Live From The Players
Final-round tee times for the 2026 Players
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:35 AM
EDT
|1
Takumi Kanaya
|7:40 AM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Danny Walker
|7:49 AM
EDT
|1
Steven Fisk
Kristoffer Reitan
|7:58 AM
EDT
|1
Rico Hoey
Daniel Berger
|8:07 AM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Seamus Power
|8:16 AM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Michael Brennan
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
Rickie Fowler
Jordan Spieth
|8:35 AM
EDT
|1
Nico Echavarria
Rory McIlroy
|8:45 AM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Kevin Roy
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Bud Cauley
Sam Stevens
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Chris Kirk
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
J.T. Poston
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Lee Hodges
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Moore
Alex Noren
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Scott
Taylor Pendrith
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Zach Bauchou
Stephan Jaeger
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Chad Ramey
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Matti Schmid
Wyndham Clark
|10:30 AM
EDT
|1
Max McGreevy
Nick Taylor
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Max Homa
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Joe Highsmith
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Keith Mitchell
Tommy Fleetwood
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Jason Day
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Akshay Bhatia
|11:35 AM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Scottie Scheffler
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
Patrick Rodgers
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Brooks Koepka
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
J.J. Spaun
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Russell Henley
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
William Mouw
Justin Rose
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Sepp Straka
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Austin Smotherman
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Robert MacIntyre
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Corey Conners
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Viktor Hovland
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Matt Fitzpatrick
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Michael Thorbjornsen