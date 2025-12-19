PNC Championship 2025: Tee times, pairings for first-round scramble
The 28th PNC Championship gets underway Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.
Twenty two-players teams will compete in a 36-hole scramble format. The teams are comprised of major (and The Players) winners and a family member.
Here’s a look at first-round tee times and pairings with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock. NBC will pick up the action at 2:30 p.m.:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:15 AM
EST
|1
Team Lehman
Team Price
|10:28 AM
EST
|1
Team Trevino
Team O’Meara
|10:41 AM
EST
|1
Team Cink
Team Furyk
|10:54 AM
EST
|1
Team Leonard
Team Immelman
|11:07 AM
EST
|1
Team Love
Team Singh
|11:20 AM
EST
|1
Team Harrington
Team Stricker
|11:33 AM
EST
|1
Team Annika
Team Woodland
|11:46 AM
EST
|1
Team Kuchar
Team Daly
|11:59 AM
EST
|1
Team Korda
Team Couples
|12:12 PM
EST
|1
Team Langer
Team Duval