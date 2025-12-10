PNC Championship 2025: Teams, format and how to watch

The 28th PNC Championship will be held Dec. 20-21 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.

Bernhard Langer and son Jason are the two-time defending champions, having beat Tiger Woods and son Charlie in a playoff last year. Team Woods will not return this time around as the elder Woods continues his recovery from back surgery.

The elder Langer, however, will be seeking his seventh PNC Championship title. He has won four times with Jason and twice with son Stefan.

Here’s your need-to-know information for the event:

Who is eligible to compete in the PNC Championship?

To qualify, players must have won a major championship — on the PGA Tour, LPGA or PGA Tour Champions — or The Players Championship. Their partner must be a family member and must not hold any playing status on a professional Tour. The PGA Tour Champions runs the event and determines the field.

What is the PNC Championship format?

The 36-hole tournament employs a scramble format for both rounds. This means each players hit tee shots, and the team selects the better among the two. They then both play from that spot and select the better shot from there.

Full field for 2025 PNC Championship

Full teams below (click here for full list of past winners):



Stewart Cink and Regan Cink (son)

Fred Couples and Hunter Hannemann (step-son)

John Daly and John Daly II (son)

David Duval and Brady Duval (son)

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk (son)

Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington (son)

Trevor Immelman and Jacob Immelman (son)

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda (father)

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar (son)

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer (son)

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman (son)

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard (son)

Davis Love III and Dru Love (son)

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara (son)

Nick Price and Greg Price (son)

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh (son)

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee (son)

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker (daughter)

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino (son)

Gary Woodland and Dan Woodland (father)

Field notes: The Woodlands are making their tournament debut. Gary won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach ... Gary Player, who recently turned 90, will not compete, leaving Lee Trevino, who recently turned 86, as the oldest player in the field ... The field has eight former world No. 1 players and has combined for more than 40 major titles and over 900 international wins, according to tournament officials.

Purse and prize money

This year’s prize money has not been released. Last year’s purse was $1,085,000 with the winning team splitting $200,000.

How to watch

Here’s the TV and stream schedule, including Friday’s pro-am (all times ET):

Friday, Dec. 19



Noon-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Dec. 20



1-2:30PM: Peacock/NBC Sports app

2:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Dec. 21

