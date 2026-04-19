RBC Heritage 2026 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse

The PGA Tour’s fourth signature event of the season concludes Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The winner of the $20 million RBC Heritage will earn $3.6 million with a solo second claiming $2.16 million A solo third would collect $1.36 million.

Here’s a look at how the purse will be paid out on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (will be updated with individual earnings at the conclusion of play):

2026 RBC Heritage prize money payout