RBC Heritage 2026 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse
Published April 19, 2026 10:19 AM
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
Extended highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The PGA Tour’s fourth signature event of the season concludes Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links.
The winner of the $20 million RBC Heritage will earn $3.6 million with a solo second claiming $2.16 million A solo third would collect $1.36 million.
Here’s a look at how the purse will be paid out on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (will be updated with individual earnings at the conclusion of play):
2026 RBC Heritage prize money payout
- WIN: $3.6 million
- 2: $2.16 million
- 3: $1.36 million
- 4: $960,000
- 5: $795,000
- 6: $715,000
- 7: $665,000
- 8: $615,000
- 9: $575,000
- 10: $535,000
- 11: $495,000
- 12: $455,000
- 13: $415,000
- 14: $375,000
- 15: $352,000
- 16: $332,000
- 17: $312,000
- 18: $292,000
- 19: $272,000
- 20: $252,000
- 21: $232,000
- 22: $217,000
- 23: $202,000
- 24: $187,000
- 25: $172,000
- 26: $158,000
- 27: $150,000
- 28: $143,000
- 29: $137,000
- 30: $131,000
- 31: $125,000
- 32: $119,000
- 33: $114,000
- 34: $109,000
- 35: $104,000
- 36: $99,000
- 37: $94,000
- 38: $89,000
- 39: $84,000
- 40: $80,000
- 41: $76,000
- 42: $72,000
- 43: $68,000
- 44: $64,000
- 45: $60,000
- 46: $57,000
- 47: $54,000
- 48: $52,000
- 49: $50,000
- 50: $48,000
- 51: $47,000
- 52: $46,000
- 53: $45,000
- 54: $44,000
- 55: $43,000
- 56: $42,000
- 57: $41,000
- 58: $40,000
- 59: $39,500
- 60: $39,000
- 61: $38,500
- 62: $38,000
- 63: $37,500
- 64: $37,000
- 65: $36,500
- 66: $36,000
- 67: $35,500
- 68: $35,000
- 69: $34,750
- 70: $34,500
- 71: $34,250
- 72: $34,000
- 73: $33,750
- 74: $33,500
- 75: $33,250
- 76: $33,000
- 77: $32,750
- 78: $32,500
- 79: $32,250
- 80: $32,000
- 81: $31,750
- 82: $31,500