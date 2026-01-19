Robert MacIntyre bemoans snapped putter, poor attitude at Sony Open

Robert MacIntyre’s memory of the Sony Open is set to serve him as a helpful reminder going forward in his career, but came at a steep cost in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old Scot told reporters at Waialae Country Club after shooting 63 in his final round of the year’s first tournament that he snapped his putter Friday afternoon.

“Doing that cost me a shot,” he said, reflecting on a missed 3-foot putt on 18.

It was more than one stroke, however, that cost MacIntyre a chance at his third career PGA Tour victory.

“My attitude cost me this golf tournament, and can’t be allowing that,” said MacIntyre who finished 12 under for the tournament, four back of winner Chris Gotterup. “You got to be in the right position at the right time to a allow a round like today to finish off.”

“Big, big reminder for me that attitude has got to be right for 72 holes not just 36.”

The U.S. Open runner-up felt massive improvements were made Saturday and Sunday, pointing to 17 out of 18 greens hit in Round 3 and a bogey-free final round in Honolulu where he made seven birdies.

“Felt like I missed in the right spots off the tee to give myself chances and I putted beautifully,” he said of the Sunday performance.

His final thoughts were reflective on the bigger picture and what the 71 he shot Friday could mean for the rest of his 2026 on the PGA Tour.

“Massive reminder of attitude has to be spot on. Last year I felt like I done a great job of that,” MacIntyre said. “I think expectations first two rounds have kind of affected me with that, but, yeah, starting to manage it better.

“Obviously nice when you’re playing well. It’s easier to manage. Something I really got to switch on for the rest of the year.”