Rory McIlroy cuts PGA Championship practice short due to toe blister

Rory McIlroy continues to deal with a troublesome right pinky toe ahead of the PGA Championship.

McIlroy revealed he’s dealing with a blister under the toenail during last week’s Truist Championship at Quail Hollow, where he tied for 19th, and on Tuesday, he labored through just three full holes of his practice round at Aronimink before walking in from the fourth tee box.

Golf Channel’s Kira K. Dixon caught up with McIlroy afterward near the clubhouse, where he had his shoe off, examining his toe, while members of his team were arriving with several boxes of shoes. McIlroy told Dixon that he soaked his foot on Monday night and ripped the nail completely off to better treat the blister.

Yet, it was still bothering him during his practice, as he removed his right shoe multiple times on the third and fourth holes. ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti reported that at one point McIlroy tried on the shoe of another person on the fourth tee while explaining he “wasn’t bothered by it while just standing.”

If McIlroy’s prep continues to be limited this week, at least McIlroy made an early scouting trip to Aronimink two weeks ago during the Cadillac Championship, which he skipped.

McIlroy’s foot issue comes two years after Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw ahead of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst due to a cut between his left pinky and fourth toes.