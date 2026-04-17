Theegala holes out for second eagle at Harbour Town

Sahith Theegala holed out for his second eagle of the day, lifting his hat and tipping it toward the cheering RBC Heritage crowd.

It was a deserving moment of genuflection as the 140-yard approach shot at Harbour Town’s par-4 16th was dead-on accurate.

Theegala, who finished 4-under 67 on Friday, submitted one of the most chaotic rounds of the tournament. Yes, he has a challenger in Akshay Bhatia.

The up-and-down 18 holes featured an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole offset bogeys Theegala made at No. 4 and No. 7. He also had a trio of birdies, another bogey on the par-3 14th, and the aforementioned highlight second eagle.

Theegala went into the clubhouse inside the top 20 at 6 under after the first two rounds. Here’s a look at the shot: