Scottie Scheffler wins fourth straight PGA Tour player of the year award

Scottie Scheffler became the second player to win the PGA Tour player of the year award four or more consecutive times, the circuit announced Monday.

Scheffler won the Jack Nicklaus Award, as voted on by his peers, for the fourth year in a row. Tiger Woods won the award in five consecutive seasons beginning in 1999.

The Tour does not release vote totals. Other nominees were Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Ben Griffin.

Scheffler won six times in 2025, including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He also won the Byron Nelson Award for lowest scoring average and led the Tour in strokes gained: tee to green, strokes gained: approach the green and strokes gained: total.

“Scottie’s consistent level of success has been nothing short of spectacular as he continues to chase history on the PGA Tour, and we’re excited to see what he will deliver in 2026,” said Tour CEO Brian Rolapp.

The Tour also announced that Aldrich Potgieter won the circuit’s rookie of the year award. The South African won the Rocket Classic and also posted top-10 finishes at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open (playoff loss) and the Charles Schwab Challenge (T-6). Potgieter was the only rookie in 2025 to qualify for the playoffs.