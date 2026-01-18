Skip navigation
Sony Open 2026: Tee times, how to watch the final round at Waialae Country Club

  
Published January 17, 2026 11:04 PM
Chamblee: The keys to Riley's lead at the Sony
January 17, 2026 11:26 PM
Davis Riley leads by two shots entering the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Hear from the 54-hole leader as well as Brandel Chamblee's take on what has Riley primed to win in the PGA Tour's season opener.

The Sony Open in Hawaii concludes Sunday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Davis Riley leads by two shots, with Chris Gotterup, Harry Hall and Kevin Roy tied for second. Here’s a look at final-round tee times and pairings:

Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Three
Davis Riley leads by two entering final round of Sony Open in Hawaii
Davis Riley birdied four of his final seven holes Saturday to grab a two-stroke lead entering the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Time
TeePlayers
12:10 PM
EST		1

Billy Horschel

Chad Ramey

12:19 PM
EST		1

Keith Mitchell

Zach Johnson

12:28 PM
EST		1

Nick Dunlap

Jordan Smith

12:37 PM
EST		1

Joe Highsmith

Brian Harman

12:46 PM
EST		1

Mark Hubbard

Matthieu Pavon

12:55 PM
EST		1

Seamus Power

Tom Kim

1:04 PM
EST		1

Michael Kim

Zecheng Dou

1:13 PM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Kota Kaneko

1:22 PM
EST		1

Johnny Keefer

Webb Simpson

1:31 PM
EST		1

Doug Ghim

William Mouw

1:45 PM
EST		1

Denny McCarthy

Tom Hoge

1:54 PM
EST		1

Aaron Rai

Mac Meissner

2:03 PM
EST		1

Vince Whaley

Haotong Li

2:12 PM
EST		1

Brice Garnett

Kurt Kitayama

2:21 PM
EST		1

Pierceson Coody

Adam Scott

2:30 PM
EST		1

Emilio Gonzalez

Matt McCarty

2:39 PM
EST		1

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Maverick McNealy

2:48 PM
EST		1

Patton Kizzire

David Ford

2:57 PM
EST		1

Dan Brown

Ren Yonezawa

3:11 PM
EST		1

Vijay Singh

Zac Blair

3:20 PM
EST		1

Sahith Theegala

Zach Bauchou

3:30 PM
EST		1

Takumi Kanaya

Rico Hoey

3:40 PM
EST		1

Ben Griffin

Alex Smalley

3:50 PM
EST		1

Daniel Berger

Dylan Wu

4:00 PM
EST		1

Kensei Hirata

Chandler Phillips

4:10 PM
EST		1

Taylor Pendrith

Sam Stevens

4:20 PM
EST		1

Russell Henley

Bud Cauley

4:30 PM
EST		1

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Robert MacIntyre

4:45 PM
EST		1

Jordan Spieth

Jake Knapp

4:55 PM
EST		1

Lee Hodges

Ricky Castillo

5:05 PM
EST		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Jacob Bridgeman

5:15 PM
EST		1

Si Woo Kim

S.H. Kim

5:25 PM
EST		1

Adam Svensson

Patrick Rodgers

5:35 PM
EST		1

Nick Taylor

Corey Conners

5:45 PM
EST		1

Ryan Gerard

John Parry

5:55 PM
EST		1

Chris Gotterup

Kevin Roy

6:05 PM
EST		1

Davis Riley

Harry Hall