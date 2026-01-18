Sony Open 2026: Tee times, how to watch the final round at Waialae Country Club
The Sony Open in Hawaii concludes Sunday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Davis Riley leads by two shots, with Chris Gotterup, Harry Hall and Kevin Roy tied for second. Here’s a look at final-round tee times and pairings:
- 7-10PM: Live on GolfChannel.com
- 10-11PM: Golf Central Postgame (after live coverage concludes)
- Sony Open in Hawaii scores and leaderboard
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:10 PM
EST
|1
Billy Horschel
Chad Ramey
|12:19 PM
EST
|1
Keith Mitchell
Zach Johnson
|12:28 PM
EST
|1
Nick Dunlap
Jordan Smith
|12:37 PM
EST
|1
Joe Highsmith
Brian Harman
|12:46 PM
EST
|1
Mark Hubbard
Matthieu Pavon
|12:55 PM
EST
|1
Seamus Power
Tom Kim
|1:04 PM
EST
|1
Michael Kim
Zecheng Dou
|1:13 PM
EST
|1
J.J. Spaun
Kota Kaneko
|1:22 PM
EST
|1
Johnny Keefer
Webb Simpson
|1:31 PM
EST
|1
Doug Ghim
William Mouw
|1:45 PM
EST
|1
Denny McCarthy
Tom Hoge
|1:54 PM
EST
|1
Aaron Rai
Mac Meissner
|2:03 PM
EST
|1
Vince Whaley
Haotong Li
|2:12 PM
EST
|1
Brice Garnett
Kurt Kitayama
|2:21 PM
EST
|1
Pierceson Coody
Adam Scott
|2:30 PM
EST
|1
Emilio Gonzalez
Matt McCarty
|2:39 PM
EST
|1
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Maverick McNealy
|2:48 PM
EST
|1
Patton Kizzire
David Ford
|2:57 PM
EST
|1
Dan Brown
Ren Yonezawa
|3:11 PM
EST
|1
Vijay Singh
Zac Blair
|3:20 PM
EST
|1
Sahith Theegala
Zach Bauchou
|3:30 PM
EST
|1
Takumi Kanaya
Rico Hoey
|3:40 PM
EST
|1
Ben Griffin
Alex Smalley
|3:50 PM
EST
|1
Daniel Berger
Dylan Wu
|4:00 PM
EST
|1
Kensei Hirata
Chandler Phillips
|4:10 PM
EST
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Sam Stevens
|4:20 PM
EST
|1
Russell Henley
Bud Cauley
|4:30 PM
EST
|1
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Robert MacIntyre
|4:45 PM
EST
|1
Jordan Spieth
Jake Knapp
|4:55 PM
EST
|1
Lee Hodges
Ricky Castillo
|5:05 PM
EST
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Jacob Bridgeman
|5:15 PM
EST
|1
Si Woo Kim
S.H. Kim
|5:25 PM
EST
|1
Adam Svensson
Patrick Rodgers
|5:35 PM
EST
|1
Nick Taylor
Corey Conners
|5:45 PM
EST
|1
Ryan Gerard
John Parry
|5:55 PM
EST
|1
Chris Gotterup
Kevin Roy
|6:05 PM
EST
|1
Davis Riley
Harry Hall