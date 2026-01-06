Sources: Akshay Bhatia turns down deal with LIV Golf

Multiple sources have confirmed to GolfChannel.com that Akshay Bhatia turned down a lucrative offer to join LIV Golf.

The two-time PGA Tour winner has advanced to the Tour Championship the last two seasons and finished 2025 ranked 46th in the world. He would have been the Saudi-backed league’s most high-profile signee in two years.

Frenchman Victor Perez joined LIV Golf in November followed by Laurie Canter, who had earned PGA Tour status via his finish on the DP World Tour, in December. Canter was ranked 63rd when he joined LIV Golf and Perez was No. 122.

Jon Rahm was ranked third in the world when he joined LIV Golf in December 2023 and is considered the circuit’s last blockbuster signing.

The failure to sign Bhatia, or any other high-profile players, to a deal comes at an interesting time for LIV Golf following news in December that Brooks Koepka “amicably” split with the league.

LIV Golf is scheduled to begin its season next month in Saudi Arabia.