Scheffler tinkering with multiple drivers Monday at The Players
Scottie Scheffler made his Players Championship debut on Monday, taking practice shots on the range at TPC Sawgrass. Golf Channel is Live from The Players Championship to access how the world's top-ranked player has looked recently and what expectations are for him entering the year's "fifth major."
Full presser: JT on form, clothes and 6 weather apps
Justin Thomas addressed the media Monday at The Players Championship, where he discussed his form, his clothing freedom and why he has so many weather apps.
Full presser: Fleetwood talks apparel, Tiger ahead of The Players
Tommy Fleetwood speaks with media ahead of The Players Championship. Some of the subjects the world's third-ranked player touched on were his fashion to start the 2026 season, Tiger Woods' legacy and having family in the Middle East during recent current events.
Penske Performance: The numbers behind Bhatia’s API title
Akshay Bhatia was brilliant on and around the greens in winning the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Penske looks inside the numbers in how he got it done.
Whoop: Bay Hill gets JT’s, McIlroy’s hearts pumping
Bay Hill was a beast at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Whoop showed some increased heart rates this past week from the likes of Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.
Callaway Speed Run: Bhatia rides short game to API win
Akshay Bhatia captured his third PGA Tour victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, riding an unstoppable short game as showcased in this Callaway Speed Run focus.
McIlroy won’t return to TPC Sawgrass until at least Wednesday: Report
Golf Channel's Todd Lewis got an update from Rory McIlroy on the set of Live from The Players Championship. The world's No. 2-ranked player told Lewis his back was still giving him trouble and that he would take Monday and Tuesday to rehab it at home. McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday before his third round.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round
The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational showcased an epic duel between Akshay Bhatia and Daniel Berger that culminated in a sudden-death playoff for the win.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Puerto Rico Open, Round 4
Ricky Castillo won for the first time on the PGA Tour, knocking off Chandler Blanchet and Blades Brown to capture the 2026 Puerto Rico Open crown.
What went wrong in Berger’s final round at Bay Hill?
Daniel Berger spoke to Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman about gaining confidence from his experience at the Arnold Palmer Invitational despite losing in a one-hole playoff to Akshay Bhatia. The Golf Central also took more positives than negatives from Berger's 73 holes in Orlando saying the road back from multiple injuries is "always bumpy."