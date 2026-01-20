The American Express 2026: First-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
The PGA Tour is in La Quinta, California, for this week’s American Express. The tournament is contested over three courses — the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club — for the first three rounds.
Following a 54-hole cut, the final round will be held on the Stadium Course.
Golf Channel coverage beings at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the first-round tee times across all three sites:
La Quinta CC
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:30 AM
EST
1
(LQ)
Bud Cauley
Sam Stevens
|11:30 AM
EST
10
(LQ)
Johnny Keefer
Michael Thorbjornsen
|11:41 AM
EST
1
(LQ)
Ludvig Åberg
Harris English
|11:41 AM
EST
10
(LQ)
Will Zalatoris
Daniel Berger
|11:52 AM
EST
1
(LQ)
Haotong Li
Christo Lamprecht
|11:52 AM
EST
10
(LQ)
Patrick Fishburn
Jackson Suber
|12:03 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Adam Long
Kevin Streelman
|12:03 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Lanto Griffin
Erik van Rooyen
|12:14 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Scottie Scheffler
Justin Rose
|12:14 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Cam Davis
Andrew Novak
|12:25 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Tony Finau
Max Greyserman
|12:25 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
S.H. Kim
Frankie Capan III
|12:36 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Rickie Fowler
Nico Echavarria
|12:36 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Peter Malnati
Brice Garnett
|12:47 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Russell Henley
Akshay Bhatia
|12:47 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Kevin Yu
Karl Vilips
|12:58 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Blades Brown
David Ford
|12:58 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Adrien Saddier
Gordon Sargent
|1:09 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Matt Kuchar
Camilo Villegas
|1:09 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
William Mouw
Matt McCarty
|1:20 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Keith Mitchell
Zach Johnson
|1:20 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Alex Smalley
Max McGreevy
|1:31 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Sepp Straka
Sam Burns
|1:31 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Taylor Pendrith
Nick Taylor
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Luke Clanton
Keita Nakajima
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
S.T. Lee
Chandler Blanchet
Stadium Course
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:30 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Sahith Theegala
Patrick Rodgers
|11:30 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Kevin Roy
Mac Meissner
|11:41 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Joe Highsmith
Aldrich Potgieter
|11:41 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Tom Kim
Lee Hodges
|11:52 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Pontus Nyholm
Jeffrey Kang
|11:52 AM
EST
10
(SC)
John VanDerLaan
Zecheng Dou
|12:03 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Seamus Power
Taylor Moore
|12:03 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Rico Hoey
Ryo Hisatsune
|12:14 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Davis Thompson
Michael Brennan
|12:14 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Kurt Kitayama
J.T. Poston
|12:25 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Alejandro Tosti
Marcelo Rozo
|12:25 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Chan Kim
Michael Block
|12:36 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Michael Kim
Denny McCarthy
|12:36 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Joel Dahmen
Beau Hossler
|12:47 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Nick Dunlap
Gary Woodland
|12:47 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Harry Hall
Ryan Gerard
|12:58 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Austin Smotherman
Neal Shipley
|12:58 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Jason Dufner
Danny Walker
|1:09 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Jason Day
Alex Noren
|1:09 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Adam Svensson
Carson Young
|1:20 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Charley Hoffman
Brandt Snedeker
|1:20 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Andrew Putnam
Patton Kizzire
|1:31 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Brian Harman
Max Homa
|1:31 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Stephan Jaeger
Brian Campbell
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(SC)
A.J. Ewart
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Kris Ventura
Jimmy Stanger
Nicklaus Tournament Course
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:30 AM
EST
1
(NT)
Takumi Kanaya
Doug Ghim
|11:30 AM
EST
10
(NT)
Vince Whaley
Mark Hubbard
|11:41 AM
EST
1
(NT)
Emiliano Grillo
Mackenzie Hughes
|11:41 AM
EST
10
(NT)
Billy Horschel
Min Woo Lee
|11:52 AM
EST
1
(NT)
Pierceson Coody
Jordan Smith
|11:52 AM
EST
10
(NT)
Jesper Svensson
Kensei Hirata
|12:03 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Matti Schmid
David Lipsky
|12:03 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Rafael Campos
Matt Wallace
|12:14 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Sami Valimaki
Matthieu Pavon
|12:14 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Si Woo Kim
Davis Riley
|12:25 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Emilio Gonzalez
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|12:25 PM
EST
10
(NT)
John Parry
Isaiah Salinda
|12:36 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Chad Ramey
Harry Higgs
|12:36 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Tom Hoge
Eric Cole
|12:47 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Jacob Bridgeman
Chris Kirk
|12:47 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Wyndham Clark
Robert MacIntyre
|12:58 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Hank Lebioda
Dylan Wu
|12:58 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Justin Lower
Sam Ryder
|1:09 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Austin Eckroat
Adam Schenk
|1:09 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Adam Scott
|1:20 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Chandler Phillips
Andrew Landry
|1:20 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Rasmus Højgaard
|1:31 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Steven Fisk
Jhonattan Vegas
|1:31 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Patrick Cantlay
Ben Griffin
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Dan Brown
Zach Bauchou
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Ricky Castillo
Davis Chatfield