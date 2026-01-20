Skip navigation
The American Express 2026: First-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published January 20, 2026 10:19 AM
The PGA Tour is in La Quinta, California, for this week’s American Express. The tournament is contested over three courses — the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club — for the first three rounds.

Following a 54-hole cut, the final round will be held on the Stadium Course.

Golf Channel coverage beings at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the first-round tee times across all three sites:

La Quinta CC

Time
TeePlayers
11:30 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Bud Cauley

Sam Stevens

11:30 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Johnny Keefer

Michael Thorbjornsen

11:41 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Ludvig Åberg

Harris English

11:41 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Will Zalatoris

Daniel Berger

11:52 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Haotong Li

Christo Lamprecht

11:52 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Patrick Fishburn

Jackson Suber

12:03 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Adam Long

Kevin Streelman

12:03 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Lanto Griffin

Erik van Rooyen

12:14 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Scottie Scheffler

Justin Rose

12:14 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Cam Davis

Andrew Novak

12:25 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Tony Finau

Max Greyserman

12:25 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

S.H. Kim

Frankie Capan III

12:36 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Rickie Fowler

Nico Echavarria

12:36 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Peter Malnati

Brice Garnett

12:47 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Russell Henley

Akshay Bhatia

12:47 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Kevin Yu

Karl Vilips

12:58 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Blades Brown

David Ford

12:58 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Adrien Saddier

Gordon Sargent

1:09 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Matt Kuchar

Camilo Villegas

1:09 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

William Mouw

Matt McCarty

1:20 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Keith Mitchell

Zach Johnson

1:20 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Alex Smalley

Max McGreevy

1:31 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Sepp Straka

Sam Burns

1:31 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Taylor Pendrith

Nick Taylor

1:42 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Luke Clanton

Keita Nakajima

1:42 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

S.T. Lee

Chandler Blanchet

Stadium Course

Time
TeePlayers
11:30 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Sahith Theegala

Patrick Rodgers

11:30 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Kevin Roy

Mac Meissner

11:41 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Joe Highsmith

Aldrich Potgieter

11:41 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Tom Kim

Lee Hodges

11:52 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Pontus Nyholm

Jeffrey Kang

11:52 AM
EST

10

(SC)

John VanDerLaan

Zecheng Dou

12:03 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Seamus Power

Taylor Moore

12:03 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Rico Hoey

Ryo Hisatsune

12:14 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Davis Thompson

Michael Brennan

12:14 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Kurt Kitayama

J.T. Poston

12:25 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Alejandro Tosti

Marcelo Rozo

12:25 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Chan Kim

Michael Block

12:36 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Michael Kim

Denny McCarthy

12:36 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Joel Dahmen

Beau Hossler

12:47 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Nick Dunlap

Gary Woodland

12:47 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Harry Hall

Ryan Gerard

12:58 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Austin Smotherman

Neal Shipley

12:58 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Jason Dufner

Danny Walker

1:09 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Jason Day

Alex Noren

1:09 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Adam Svensson

Carson Young

1:20 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Charley Hoffman

Brandt Snedeker

1:20 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Andrew Putnam

Patton Kizzire

1:31 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Brian Harman

Max Homa

1:31 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Stephan Jaeger

Brian Campbell

1:42 PM
EST

1

(SC)

A.J. Ewart

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

1:42 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Kris Ventura

Jimmy Stanger

Nicklaus Tournament Course

Time
TeePlayers
11:30 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Takumi Kanaya

Doug Ghim

11:30 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Vince Whaley

Mark Hubbard

11:41 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Emiliano Grillo

Mackenzie Hughes

11:41 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Billy Horschel

Min Woo Lee

11:52 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Pierceson Coody

Jordan Smith

11:52 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Jesper Svensson

Kensei Hirata

12:03 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

12:03 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Rafael Campos

Matt Wallace

12:14 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Sami Valimaki

Matthieu Pavon

12:14 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Si Woo Kim

Davis Riley

12:25 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Emilio Gonzalez

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12:25 PM
EST

10

(NT)

John Parry

Isaiah Salinda

12:36 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Chad Ramey

Harry Higgs

12:36 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Tom Hoge

Eric Cole

12:47 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Jacob Bridgeman

Chris Kirk

12:47 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Wyndham Clark

Robert MacIntyre

12:58 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Hank Lebioda

Dylan Wu

12:58 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Justin Lower

Sam Ryder

1:09 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Austin Eckroat

Adam Schenk

1:09 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Adam Scott

1:20 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Chandler Phillips

Andrew Landry

1:20 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Rasmus Højgaard

1:31 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Steven Fisk

Jhonattan Vegas

1:31 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Patrick Cantlay

Ben Griffin

1:42 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Dan Brown

Zach Bauchou

1:42 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Ricky Castillo

Davis Chatfield