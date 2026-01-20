The American Express 2026: First-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

The PGA Tour is in La Quinta, California, for this week’s American Express. The tournament is contested over three courses — the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club — for the first three rounds.

Following a 54-hole cut, the final round will be held on the Stadium Course.

Golf Channel coverage beings at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the first-round tee times across all three sites:

La Quinta CC

Tee Players

EST 1 (LQ) Bud Cauley Sam Stevens

11:30 AM

EST 10 (LQ) Johnny Keefer Michael Thorbjornsen

11:41 AM

EST 1 (LQ) Ludvig Åberg Harris English

11:41 AM

EST 10 (LQ) Will Zalatoris Daniel Berger

11:52 AM

EST 1 (LQ) Haotong Li Christo Lamprecht

11:52 AM

EST 10 (LQ) Patrick Fishburn Jackson Suber

12:03 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Adam Long Kevin Streelman

12:03 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Lanto Griffin Erik van Rooyen

12:14 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Scottie Scheffler Justin Rose

12:14 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Cam Davis Andrew Novak

12:25 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Tony Finau Max Greyserman

12:25 PM

EST 10 (LQ) S.H. Kim Frankie Capan III

12:36 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Rickie Fowler Nico Echavarria

12:36 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Peter Malnati Brice Garnett

12:47 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Russell Henley Akshay Bhatia

12:47 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Kevin Yu Karl Vilips

12:58 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Blades Brown David Ford

12:58 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Adrien Saddier Gordon Sargent

1:09 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Matt Kuchar Camilo Villegas

1:09 PM

EST 10 (LQ) William Mouw Matt McCarty

1:20 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Keith Mitchell Zach Johnson

1:20 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Alex Smalley Max McGreevy

1:31 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Sepp Straka Sam Burns

1:31 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Taylor Pendrith Nick Taylor

1:42 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Luke Clanton Keita Nakajima

1:42 PM

EST 10 (LQ) S.T. Lee Chandler Blanchet



Stadium Course

Tee Players

EST 1 (SC) Sahith Theegala Patrick Rodgers

11:30 AM

EST 10 (SC) Kevin Roy Mac Meissner

11:41 AM

EST 1 (SC) Joe Highsmith Aldrich Potgieter

11:41 AM

EST 10 (SC) Tom Kim Lee Hodges

11:52 AM

EST 1 (SC) Pontus Nyholm Jeffrey Kang

11:52 AM

EST 10 (SC) John VanDerLaan Zecheng Dou

12:03 PM

EST 1 (SC) Seamus Power Taylor Moore

12:03 PM

EST 10 (SC) Rico Hoey Ryo Hisatsune

12:14 PM

EST 1 (SC) Davis Thompson Michael Brennan

12:14 PM

EST 10 (SC) Kurt Kitayama J.T. Poston

12:25 PM

EST 1 (SC) Alejandro Tosti Marcelo Rozo

12:25 PM

EST 10 (SC) Chan Kim Michael Block

12:36 PM

EST 1 (SC) Michael Kim Denny McCarthy

12:36 PM

EST 10 (SC) Joel Dahmen Beau Hossler

12:47 PM

EST 1 (SC) Nick Dunlap Gary Woodland

12:47 PM

EST 10 (SC) Harry Hall Ryan Gerard

12:58 PM

EST 1 (SC) Austin Smotherman Neal Shipley

12:58 PM

EST 10 (SC) Jason Dufner Danny Walker

1:09 PM

EST 1 (SC) Jason Day Alex Noren

1:09 PM

EST 10 (SC) Adam Svensson Carson Young

1:20 PM

EST 1 (SC) Charley Hoffman Brandt Snedeker

1:20 PM

EST 10 (SC) Andrew Putnam Patton Kizzire

1:31 PM

EST 1 (SC) Brian Harman Max Homa

1:31 PM

EST 10 (SC) Stephan Jaeger Brian Campbell

1:42 PM

EST 1 (SC) A.J. Ewart Adrien Dumont de Chassart

1:42 PM

EST 10 (SC) Kris Ventura Jimmy Stanger



Nicklaus Tournament Course