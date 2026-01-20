Skip navigation
The American Express 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published January 20, 2026 10:27 AM
After the PGA Tour announced last week that Brooks Koepka was returning, there have been questions and more questions. Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig and Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter provide some answers.

The PGA Tour is in La Quinta, California, for this week’s American Express. The tournament is contested over three courses — the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club — for the first three rounds.

Following a 54-hole cut, the final round will be held on the Stadium Course.

Golf Channel coverage beings at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the third-round tee times across all three sites:

La Quinta CC

Time
TeePlayers
11:30 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Chad Ramey

Harry Higgs

11:30 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Tom Hoge

Eric Cole

11:41 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Jacob Bridgeman

Chris Kirk

11:41 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Wyndham Clark

Robert MacIntyre

11:52 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Hank Lebioda

Dylan Wu

11:52 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Justin Lower

Sam Ryder

12:03 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Austin Eckroat

Adam Schenk

12:03 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Adam Scott

12:14 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Chandler Phillips

Andrew Landry

12:14 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Rasmus Højgaard

12:25 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Steven Fisk

Jhonattan Vegas

12:25 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Patrick Cantlay

Ben Griffin

12:36 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Dan Brown

Zach Bauchou

12:36 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Ricky Castillo

Davis Chatfield

12:47 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Takumi Kanaya

Doug Ghim

12:47 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Vince Whaley

Mark Hubbard

12:58 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Emiliano Grillo

Mackenzie Hughes

12:58 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Billy Horschel

Min Woo Lee

1:09 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Pierceson Coody

Jordan Smith

1:09 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Jesper Svensson

Kensei Hirata

1:20 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

1:20 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Rafael Campos

Matt Wallace

1:31 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Sami Valimaki

Matthieu Pavon

1:31 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Si Woo Kim

Davis Riley

1:42 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Emilio Gonzalez

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

1:42 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

John Parry

Isaiah Salinda

Stadium Course

Time
TeePlayers
11:30 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Rickie Fowler

Nico Echavarria

11:30 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Peter Malnati

Brice Garnett

11:41 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Russell Henley

Akshay Bhatia

11:41 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Kevin Yu

Karl Vilips

11:52 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Blades Brown

David Ford

11:52 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Adrien Saddier

Gordon Sargent

12:03 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Matt Kuchar

Camilo Villegas

12:03 PM
EST

10

(SC)

William Mouw

Matt McCarty

12:14 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Keith Mitchell

Zach Johnson

12:14 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Alex Smalley

Max McGreevy

12:25 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Sepp Straka

Sam Burns

12:25 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Taylor Pendrith

Nick Taylor

12:36 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Luke Clanton

Keita Nakajima

12:36 PM
EST

10

(SC)

S.T. Lee

Chandler Blanchet

12:47 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Bud Cauley

Sam Stevens

12:47 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Johnny Keefer

Michael Thorbjornsen

12:58 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Ludvig Åberg

Harris English

12:58 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Will Zalatoris

Daniel Berger

1:09 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Haotong Li

Christo Lamprecht

1:09 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Patrick Fishburn

Jackson Suber

1:20 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Adam Long

Kevin Streelman

1:20 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Lanto Griffin

Erik van Rooyen

1:31 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Scottie Scheffler

Justin Rose

1:31 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Cam Davis

Andrew Novak

1:42 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Tony Finau

Max Greyserman

1:42 PM
EST

10

(SC)

S.H. Kim

Frankie Capan III

Nicklaus Tournament Course

Time
TeePlayers
11:30 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Michael Kim

Denny McCarthy

11:30 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Joel Dahmen

Beau Hossler

11:41 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Nick Dunlap

Gary Woodland

11:41 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Harry Hall

Ryan Gerard

11:52 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Austin Smotherman

Neal Shipley

11:52 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Jason Dufner

Danny Walker

12:03 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Jason Day

Alex Noren

12:03 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Adam Svensson

Carson Young

12:14 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Charley Hoffman

Brandt Snedeker

12:14 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Andrew Putnam

Patton Kizzire

12:25 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Brian Harman

Max Homa

12:25 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Stephan Jaeger

Brian Campbell

12:36 PM
EST

1

(NT)

A.J. Ewart

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

12:36 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Kris Ventura

Jimmy Stanger

12:47 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Sahith Theegala

Patrick Rodgers

12:47 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Kevin Roy

Mac Meissner

12:58 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Joe Highsmith

Aldrich Potgieter

12:58 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Tom Kim

Lee Hodges

1:09 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Pontus Nyholm

Jeffrey Kang

1:09 PM
EST

10

(NT)

John VanDerLaan

Zecheng Dou

1:20 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Seamus Power

Taylor Moore

1:20 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Rico Hoey

Ryo Hisatsune

1:31 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Davis Thompson

Michael Brennan

1:31 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Kurt Kitayama

J.T. Poston

1:42 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Alejandro Tosti

Marcelo Rozo

1:42 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Chan Kim

Michael Block