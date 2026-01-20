The American Express 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

The PGA Tour is in La Quinta, California, for this week’s American Express. The tournament is contested over three courses — the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club — for the first three rounds.

Following a 54-hole cut, the final round will be held on the Stadium Course.

Golf Channel coverage beings at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the third-round tee times across all three sites:

La Quinta CC

Time

Tee Players 11:30 AM

EST 1 (LQ) Chad Ramey Harry Higgs

11:30 AM

EST 10 (LQ) Tom Hoge Eric Cole

11:41 AM

EST 1 (LQ) Jacob Bridgeman Chris Kirk

11:41 AM

EST 10 (LQ) Wyndham Clark Robert MacIntyre

11:52 AM

EST 1 (LQ) Hank Lebioda Dylan Wu

11:52 AM

EST 10 (LQ) Justin Lower Sam Ryder

12:03 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Austin Eckroat Adam Schenk

12:03 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Matt Fitzpatrick Adam Scott

12:14 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Chandler Phillips Andrew Landry

12:14 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Christiaan Bezuidenhout Rasmus Højgaard

12:25 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Steven Fisk Jhonattan Vegas

12:25 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Patrick Cantlay Ben Griffin

12:36 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Dan Brown Zach Bauchou

12:36 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Ricky Castillo Davis Chatfield

12:47 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Takumi Kanaya Doug Ghim

12:47 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Vince Whaley Mark Hubbard

12:58 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Emiliano Grillo Mackenzie Hughes

12:58 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Billy Horschel Min Woo Lee

1:09 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Pierceson Coody Jordan Smith

1:09 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Jesper Svensson Kensei Hirata

1:20 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Matti Schmid David Lipsky

1:20 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Rafael Campos Matt Wallace

1:31 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Sami Valimaki Matthieu Pavon

1:31 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Si Woo Kim Davis Riley

1:42 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Emilio Gonzalez Sudarshan Yellamaraju

1:42 PM

EST 10 (LQ) John Parry Isaiah Salinda



Stadium Course

Time

Tee Players 11:30 AM

EST 1 (SC) Rickie Fowler Nico Echavarria

11:30 AM

EST 10 (SC) Peter Malnati Brice Garnett

11:41 AM

EST 1 (SC) Russell Henley Akshay Bhatia

11:41 AM

EST 10 (SC) Kevin Yu Karl Vilips

11:52 AM

EST 1 (SC) Blades Brown David Ford

11:52 AM

EST 10 (SC) Adrien Saddier Gordon Sargent

12:03 PM

EST 1 (SC) Matt Kuchar Camilo Villegas

12:03 PM

EST 10 (SC) William Mouw Matt McCarty

12:14 PM

EST 1 (SC) Keith Mitchell Zach Johnson

12:14 PM

EST 10 (SC) Alex Smalley Max McGreevy

12:25 PM

EST 1 (SC) Sepp Straka Sam Burns

12:25 PM

EST 10 (SC) Taylor Pendrith Nick Taylor

12:36 PM

EST 1 (SC) Luke Clanton Keita Nakajima

12:36 PM

EST 10 (SC) S.T. Lee Chandler Blanchet

12:47 PM

EST 1 (SC) Bud Cauley Sam Stevens

12:47 PM

EST 10 (SC) Johnny Keefer Michael Thorbjornsen

12:58 PM

EST 1 (SC) Ludvig Åberg Harris English

12:58 PM

EST 10 (SC) Will Zalatoris Daniel Berger

1:09 PM

EST 1 (SC) Haotong Li Christo Lamprecht

1:09 PM

EST 10 (SC) Patrick Fishburn Jackson Suber

1:20 PM

EST 1 (SC) Adam Long Kevin Streelman

1:20 PM

EST 10 (SC) Lanto Griffin Erik van Rooyen

1:31 PM

EST 1 (SC) Scottie Scheffler Justin Rose

1:31 PM

EST 10 (SC) Cam Davis Andrew Novak

1:42 PM

EST 1 (SC) Tony Finau Max Greyserman

1:42 PM

EST 10 (SC) S.H. Kim Frankie Capan III



Nicklaus Tournament Course