The Cadillac Championship 2026: Scheffler headlines field; Koepka first alternate

The PGA Tour is returning to Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster course next week for the inaugural Cadillac Championship.

The course hasn’t been a stop on the Tour schedule since 2016, when it last hosted a World Golf Championship event, which Cadillac sponsored.

The Miami, Florida, tournament is the fifth signature event of the busy PGA Tour season. Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg are among those sitting out. After last week’s RBC Heritage, the Tour is playing the Zurich Classic team event this week, followed by the Cadillac and Truist Championship — three signature events in a four-week stretch, sandwiched by majors (Masters and PGA Championship)

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be in Miami for the Tour’s return and Brooks Koepka is the first alternate for the field. If Koepka gets into the field, Keith Mitchell and Taylor Moore will as well, thanks to the Returning Member Program created in January.

RBC alternates Koepka, Mitchell and Moore head home as last pairing tees off at Harbour Town Brooks Koepka was set as the first alternate to get into the 2026 RBC Heritage field. If he did get in, it would have triggered 72 holes for Keith Mitchell and Taylor Moore per the Tour’s Returning Member Program.

The field won’t be finalized until the conclusion of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the Cadillac Championship field so far: