The Cadillac Championship 2026: Scheffler headlines field; Koepka first alternate
The PGA Tour is returning to Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster course next week for the inaugural Cadillac Championship.
The course hasn’t been a stop on the Tour schedule since 2016, when it last hosted a World Golf Championship event, which Cadillac sponsored.
The Miami, Florida, tournament is the fifth signature event of the busy PGA Tour season. Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg are among those sitting out. After last week’s RBC Heritage, the Tour is playing the Zurich Classic team event this week, followed by the Cadillac and Truist Championship — three signature events in a four-week stretch, sandwiched by majors (Masters and PGA Championship)
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be in Miami for the Tour’s return and Brooks Koepka is the first alternate for the field. If Koepka gets into the field, Keith Mitchell and Taylor Moore will as well, thanks to the Returning Member Program created in January.
The field won’t be finalized until the conclusion of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the Cadillac Championship field so far:
Following a 10-year hiatus, the PGA TOUR returns to Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster in Miami, Florida for the inaugural Cadillac Championship.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 24, 2026
Marks the fifth of eight Signature Events during the 2026 PGA TOUR Season.
The field for the Cadillac Championship will be… pic.twitter.com/UCoEGrsfor