Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RBC alternates Koepka, Mitchell and Moore head home as last pairing tees off at Harbour Town

  
Published April 16, 2026 02:11 PM
Scheffler's opening tee shot goes OB at RBC Heritage
April 16, 2026 02:38 PM
Scottie Scheffler's first swing of the 2026 RBC Heritage went wide right and out of bounds.

One withdrawal and Harbour Town would have gotten three more pros on the course at the RBC Heritage.

Such situation never played out Thursday afternoon in Hilton Head, where alternates Brooks Koepka, Keith Mitchell and Taylor Moore each packed up after not being able to compete for the signature event’s $20 million purse.

Koepka was serving as the first alternate, with Mitchell and Moore present to be added as part of the Returning Member Program created in January.

Koepka, who finished T-12 at last week’s Masters, agreed he would not accept sponsor invites to signature events when he rejoined the Tour three months ago.

He can still play his way into events like the RBC Heritage, thanks to the Aon Next 10 (or Swing 5) list, which is based on FedExCup rankings of players not already qualified.

Koepka, who began the week as the second alternate, was bumped up to the top spot on the Aon Next 10 after Michael Thorbjornsen replaced Justin Rose in the 82-player, no-cut field on Monday.

Per the Returning Members Program, another player automatically gets into the field if Koepka is added — so Koepka’s decision to return to the Tour never takes a spot from someone who would have otherwise qualified. And to even out the field, another player would get in.

Those scenarios were never triggered this week.

Koepka and his fellow alternates were rendered unnecessary once Max Homa and Sudarshan Yellamaraju made it off the tee shortly after 2:10 p.m. ET.