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Truist Championship 2026: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published May 5, 2026 12:51 PM
M. Fitzpatrick looks to continue winning ways at Truist Championship
May 5, 2026 08:05 PM
After a week off, Matt Fitzpatrick is eyeing another PGA Tour title, this time at the Truist Championship. Rex Hoggard catches up with the world's No. 4-ranked player.

The second round of the Truist Championship is Friday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A field of 72 players are competing in the PGA Tour’s sixth signature event of the season, with a purse of $20 million.

Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET. Here’s at look at the pairings and tee times:

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
Truist Championship 2026: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Quail Hollow hosts a 72-player, signature event field this week. Here’s when the action kicks off Thursday and what players are paired together in the first round.

Time
TeePlayers
7:45 AM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Andrew Putnam

7:55 AM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Ryo Hisatsune

8:05 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Bud Cauley

8:15 AM
EDT		1

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Chandler Blanchet

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

David Lipsky

8:35 AM
EDT		1

Jason Day

Nicolai Højgaard

8:50 AM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Harris English

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Patrick Cantlay

9:10 AM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Brian Harman

9:20 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Sungjae Im

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Viktor Hovland

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Ryan Fox

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Ludvig Åberg

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Justin Thomas

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Jordan Spieth

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Alex Noren

Pierceson Coody

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Kristoffer Reitan

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Michael Kim

Sam Stevens

11:00 AM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Taylor Pendrith

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Matt McCarty

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Jake Knapp

Daniel Berger

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Webb Simpson

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Jhonattan Vegas

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

Alex Smalley

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Denny McCarthy

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Harry Hall

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Maverick McNealy

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Andrew Novak

12:45 PM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Justin Rose

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Adam Scott

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Ben Griffin

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rory McIlroy

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Si Woo Kim

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Alex Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Sam Burns

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Min Woo Lee