Truist Championship 2026: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch

The second round of the Truist Championship is Friday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A field of 72 players are competing in the PGA Tour’s sixth signature event of the season, with a purse of $20 million.

Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET. Here’s at look at the pairings and tee times:

Truist Championship 2026: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch Quail Hollow hosts a 72-player, signature event field this week. Here’s when the action kicks off Thursday and what players are paired together in the first round.