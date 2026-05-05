Truist Championship 2026: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
The second round of the Truist Championship is Friday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A field of 72 players are competing in the PGA Tour’s sixth signature event of the season, with a purse of $20 million.
Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET. Here’s at look at the pairings and tee times:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:45 AM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Andrew Putnam
|7:55 AM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Ryo Hisatsune
|8:05 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Bud Cauley
|8:15 AM
EDT
|1
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Chandler Blanchet
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
David Lipsky
|8:35 AM
EDT
|1
Jason Day
Nicolai Højgaard
|8:50 AM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Harris English
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Patrick Cantlay
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Brian Harman
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Sungjae Im
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Nico Echavarria
Viktor Hovland
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Ryan Fox
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Ludvig Åberg
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Justin Thomas
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Jordan Spieth
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Noren
Pierceson Coody
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Kristoffer Reitan
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Kim
Sam Stevens
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Taylor Pendrith
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Matt McCarty
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Jake Knapp
Daniel Berger
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Webb Simpson
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Jhonattan Vegas
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
Alex Smalley
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Denny McCarthy
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Harry Hall
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Maverick McNealy
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Andrew Novak
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Justin Rose
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Gary Woodland
Adam Scott
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Ben Griffin
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rory McIlroy
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Si Woo Kim
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Sam Burns
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Min Woo Lee