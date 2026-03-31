Valero Texas Open 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
The Valero Texas Open continues on Friday with second-round action from TPC San Antonio.
The winner of the tournament will earn a trip to Augusta National, if they haven’t already qualified for the Masters.
How to watch the second round of the 2026 Valero Texas Open (ET):
- 3:30-4PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 4-7PM Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the second round in San Antonio, Texas:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:30 AM
EDT
|1
Brendon Todd
Jimmy Walker
Hank Lebioda
|8:30 AM
EDT
|10
Tom Kim
Lee Hodges
Alex Smalley
|8:42 AM
EDT
|1
Camilo Villegas
Takumi Kanaya
Kristoffer Reitan
|8:42 AM
EDT
|10
Matt Wallace
Tom Hoge
Carson Young
|8:54 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Dunlap
Andrew Putnam
Justin Lower
|8:54 AM
EDT
|10
Erik van Rooyen
K.H. Lee
Eric Cole
|9:06 AM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Jhonattan Vegas
Brandt Snedeker
|9:06 AM
EDT
|10
Ludvig Åberg
Robert MacIntyre
Jordan Spieth
|9:18 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Matt McCarty
Kevin Yu
|9:18 AM
EDT
|10
Sepp Straka
Brian Harman
Billy Horschel
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Steven Fisk
Karl Vilips
Chris Kirk
|9:30 AM
EDT
|10
J.J. Spaun
Russell Henley
Stephan Jaeger
|9:42 AM
EDT
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Chad Ramey
Beau Hossler
|9:42 AM
EDT
|10
Mark Hubbard
Kevin Roy
Danny Walker
|9:54 AM
EDT
|1
Patton Kizzire
Keith Mitchell
Jordan Smith
|9:54 AM
EDT
|10
Matthieu Pavon
Denny McCarthy
Johnny Keefer
|10:06 AM
EDT
|1
Zecheng Dou
Jackson Suber
Gordon Sargent
|10:06 AM
EDT
|10
Kensei Hirata
Adrien Saddier
Paul Waring
|10:18 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Alejandro Tosti
Jesper Svensson
|10:18 AM
EDT
|10
Pontus Nyholm
Marcelo Rozo
Charlie Crockett
|10:30 AM
EDT
|1
Haotong Li
John Parry
Jeffrey Kang
|10:30 AM
EDT
|10
Jimmy Stanger
A.J. Ewart
John VanDerLaan
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Ryan Palmer
Dylan Wu
Mac Meissner
|1:30 PM
EDT
|10
Lanto Griffin
Kevin Streelman
Max McGreevy
|1:42 PM
EDT
|1
Joel Dahmen
Bud Cauley
Chandler Phillips
|1:42 PM
EDT
|10
Nick Hardy
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Austin Smotherman
|1:54 PM
EDT
|1
Will Zalatoris
Patrick Rodgers
S.H. Kim
|1:54 PM
EDT
|10
Taylor Moore
Sam Ryder
Bronson Burgoon
|2:06 PM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Hideki Matsuyama
Rickie Fowler
|2:06 PM
EDT
|10
William Mouw
J.T. Poston
Lucas Glover
|2:18 PM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Tony Finau
Max Homa
|2:18 PM
EDT
|10
Sami Valimaki
Webb Simpson
Charley Hoffman
|2:30 PM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Michael Thorbjornsen
Marco Penge
|2:30 PM
EDT
|10
Adam Schenk
Matt Kuchar
Alex Noren
|2:42 PM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
Garrick Higgo
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|2:42 PM
EDT
|10
Joe Highsmith
Davis Thompson
Ryo Hisatsune
|2:54 PM
EDT
|1
Brice Garnett
Adam Svensson
Thorbjørn Olesen
|2:54 PM
EDT
|10
Rafael Campos
Emiliano Grillo
Rico Hoey
|3:06 PM
EDT
|1
Seamus Power
Michael Kim
Vince Whaley
|3:06 PM
EDT
|10
Austin Eckroat
Peter Malnati
Doug Ghim
|3:18 PM
EDT
|1
Kris Ventura
Chandler Blanchet
Zach Bauchou
|3:18 PM
EDT
|10
David Ford
Neal Shipley
Davis Chatfield
|3:30 PM
EDT
|1
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Dan Brown
Christo Lamprecht
|3:30 PM
EDT
|10
Frankie Capan III
Luke Clanton
Austin Wylie