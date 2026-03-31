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Valero Texas Open 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino,
  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino
  
Published March 31, 2026 04:02 PM

The Valero Texas Open continues on Friday with second-round action from TPC San Antonio.

The winner of the tournament will earn a trip to Augusta National, if they haven’t already qualified for the Masters.

rickie-fowler-jordan-spieth-split.jpg
Last stop before Augusta: Valero Texas Open field to compete for final Masters spot
Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth are just some of the notable names playing in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio next week.

How to watch the second round of the 2026 Valero Texas Open (ET):

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the second round in San Antonio, Texas:

TimeTeePlayers
8:30 AM
EDT		1

Brendon Todd

Jimmy Walker

Hank Lebioda

8:30 AM
EDT		10

Tom Kim

Lee Hodges

Alex Smalley

8:42 AM
EDT		1

Camilo Villegas

Takumi Kanaya

Kristoffer Reitan

8:42 AM
EDT		10

Matt Wallace

Tom Hoge

Carson Young

8:54 AM
EDT		1

Nick Dunlap

Andrew Putnam

Justin Lower

8:54 AM
EDT		10

Erik van Rooyen

K.H. Lee

Eric Cole

9:06 AM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Jhonattan Vegas

Brandt Snedeker

9:06 AM
EDT		10

Ludvig Åberg

Robert MacIntyre

Jordan Spieth

9:18 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Matt McCarty

Kevin Yu

9:18 AM
EDT		10

Sepp Straka

Brian Harman

Billy Horschel

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Steven Fisk

Karl Vilips

Chris Kirk

9:30 AM
EDT		10

J.J. Spaun

Russell Henley

Stephan Jaeger

9:42 AM
EDT		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Chad Ramey

Beau Hossler

9:42 AM
EDT		10

Mark Hubbard

Kevin Roy

Danny Walker

9:54 AM
EDT		1

Patton Kizzire

Keith Mitchell

Jordan Smith

9:54 AM
EDT		10

Matthieu Pavon

Denny McCarthy

Johnny Keefer

10:06 AM
EDT		1

Zecheng Dou

Jackson Suber

Gordon Sargent

10:06 AM
EDT		10

Kensei Hirata

Adrien Saddier

Paul Waring

10:18 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Fishburn

Alejandro Tosti

Jesper Svensson

10:18 AM
EDT		10

Pontus Nyholm

Marcelo Rozo

Charlie Crockett

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Haotong Li

John Parry

Jeffrey Kang

10:30 AM
EDT		10

Jimmy Stanger

A.J. Ewart

John VanDerLaan

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Ryan Palmer

Dylan Wu

Mac Meissner

1:30 PM
EDT		10

Lanto Griffin

Kevin Streelman

Max McGreevy

1:42 PM
EDT		1

Joel Dahmen

Bud Cauley

Chandler Phillips

1:42 PM
EDT		10

Nick Hardy

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Austin Smotherman

1:54 PM
EDT		1

Will Zalatoris

Patrick Rodgers

S.H. Kim

1:54 PM
EDT		10

Taylor Moore

Sam Ryder

Bronson Burgoon

2:06 PM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Hideki Matsuyama

Rickie Fowler

2:06 PM
EDT		10

William Mouw

J.T. Poston

Lucas Glover

2:18 PM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Tony Finau

Max Homa

2:18 PM
EDT		10

Sami Valimaki

Webb Simpson

Charley Hoffman

2:30 PM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Michael Thorbjornsen

Marco Penge

2:30 PM
EDT		10

Adam Schenk

Matt Kuchar

Alex Noren

2:42 PM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Garrick Higgo

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

2:42 PM
EDT		10

Joe Highsmith

Davis Thompson

Ryo Hisatsune

2:54 PM
EDT		1

Brice Garnett

Adam Svensson

Thorbjørn Olesen

2:54 PM
EDT		10

Rafael Campos

Emiliano Grillo

Rico Hoey

3:06 PM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

Michael Kim

Vince Whaley

3:06 PM
EDT		10

Austin Eckroat

Peter Malnati

Doug Ghim

3:18 PM
EDT		1

Kris Ventura

Chandler Blanchet

Zach Bauchou

3:18 PM
EDT		10

David Ford

Neal Shipley

Davis Chatfield

3:30 PM
EDT		1

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Dan Brown

Christo Lamprecht

3:30 PM
EDT		10

Frankie Capan III

Luke Clanton

Austin Wylie