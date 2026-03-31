Valero Texas Open 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

The Valero Texas Open continues on Friday with second-round action from TPC San Antonio.

The winner of the tournament will earn a trip to Augusta National, if they haven’t already qualified for the Masters.

Last stop before Augusta: Valero Texas Open field to compete for final Masters spot Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth are just some of the notable names playing in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio next week.

How to watch the second round of the 2026 Valero Texas Open (ET):

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the second round in San Antonio, Texas: