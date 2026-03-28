Last stop before Augusta: Valero Texas Open field to compete for final Masters spots

Who, if anyone, will punch the final ticket to Augusta National?

That’ll undoubtedly be the starting point of discussion around TPC San Antonio where Brian Harman looks to defend his Valero Texas Open crown against a field that includes names like Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth.

Skipping out are top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who withdrew ahead of the Houston Open to be with his wife while she gives birth to their second child. Rory McIlroy is also missing out on the second leg of the “Texas Two-Step” as he nurses a back injury while eying the possibility of consecutive Masters titles.

The winner, if not already qualified, will earn a trip to Augusta National.

VALERO TEXAS OPEN FIELD Åberg, Ludvig Bauchou, Zach Berger, Daniel Bezuidenhout, Christiaan Blanchet, Chandler Brown, Dan Campos, Rafael Castillo, Ricky Cauley, Bud Chatfield, Davis Clanton, Luke Cole, Eric Coody, Pierceson Dou, Zecheng Dumont de Chassart, Adrien Dunlap, Nick Eckroat, Austin Ewart, A.J. Finau, Tony Fishburn, Patrick Fisk, Steven Fleetwood, Tommy Ford, David Fowler, Rickie Garnett, Brice Ghim, Doug Glover, Lucas Grillo, Emiliano Harman, Brian Henley, Russell Higgo, Garrick Highsmith, Joe Hirata, Kensei Hisatsune, Ryo Hodges, Lee Hoey, Rico Hoffman, Charley Hoge, Tom Højgaard, Nicolai Homa, Max Horschel, Billy Hossler, Beau Hubbard, Mark Hughes, Mackenzie Jaeger, Stephan Kanaya, Takumi Kang, Jeffrey Keefer, Johnny Kim, Michael Kim, S.H. Kim, Si Woo Kim, Tom Kirk, Chris Kizzire, Patton Kuchar, Matt Lamprecht, Christo Lebioda, Hank Lee, K.H. Li, Haotong Lipsky, David MacIntyre, Robert Malnati, Peter Matsuyama, Hideki McCarthy, Denny McCarty, Matt McGreevy, Max McNealy, Maverick Meissner, Mac Mitchell, Keith Morikawa, Collin Mouw, William Noren, Alex Novak, Andrew Nyholm, Pontus Olesen, Thorbjørn Parry, John Pavon, Matthieu Penge, Marco Phillips, Chandler Poston, J.T. Power, Seamus Putnam, Andrew Ramey, Chad Reitan, Kristoffer Rodgers, Patrick Roy, Kevin Rozo, Marcelo Saddier, Adrien Salinda, Isaiah Sargent, Gordon Schenk, Adam Schmid, Matti Shipley, Neal Simpson, Webb Smalley, Alex Smith, Jordan Smotherman, Austin Snedeker, Brandt Spaun, J.J. Spieth, Jordan Stanger, Jimmy Straka, Sepp Streelman, Kevin Svensson, Adam Svensson, Jesper Taylor, Nick Thompson, Davis Thorbjornsen, Michael Todd, Brendon Tosti, Alejandro Valimaki, Sami van Rooyen, Erik VanDerLaan, John Vegas, Jhonattan Ventura, Kris Vilips, Karl Villegas, Camilo Walker, Danny Walker, Jimmy Wallace, Matt Waring, Paul Whaley, Vince Wise, Aaron Woodland, Gary Wu, Dylan Wylie, Austin Yellamaraju, Sudarshan Yu, Kevin Zalatoris, Will

Brandt Snedeker, Camilo Villegas and Jimmy Walker are making their way to TPC San Antonio via sponsor exemption.

As for the alternates, they are shaping up like this for next week: