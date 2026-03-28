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Last stop before Augusta: Valero Texas Open field to compete for final Masters spots

  
Published March 27, 2026 09:30 PM
Woodland leads Houston Open after finishing with three straight birdies
March 27, 2026 03:51 PM
Gary Woodland recorded eight birdies during his second round on Friday at Memorial Park, finishing with a 7-under 63 and rising to the top of the Houston Open leaderboard. Woodland is chasing his first tournament win since 2019.

Who, if anyone, will punch the final ticket to Augusta National?

That’ll undoubtedly be the starting point of discussion around TPC San Antonio where Brian Harman looks to defend his Valero Texas Open crown against a field that includes names like Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth.

Skipping out are top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who withdrew ahead of the Houston Open to be with his wife while she gives birth to their second child. Rory McIlroy is also missing out on the second leg of the “Texas Two-Step” as he nurses a back injury while eying the possibility of consecutive Masters titles.

The winner, if not already qualified, will earn a trip to Augusta National.

VALERO TEXAS OPEN FIELD
Åberg, Ludvig
Bauchou, Zach
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blanchet, Chandler
Brown, Dan
Campos, Rafael
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chatfield, Davis
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Coody, Pierceson
Dou, Zecheng
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Ewart, A.J.
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fleetwood, Tommy
Ford, David
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Grillo, Emiliano
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hirata, Kensei
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Kuchar, Matt
Lamprecht, Christo
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, K.H.
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Morikawa, Collin
Mouw, William
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Nyholm, Pontus
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Penge, Marco
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Reitan, Kristoffer
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Rozo, Marcelo
Saddier, Adrien
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Shipley, Neal
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stanger, Jimmy
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tosti, Alejandro
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Vegas, Jhonattan
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Walker, Jimmy
Wallace, Matt
Waring, Paul
Whaley, Vince
Wise, Aaron
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Dylan
Wylie, Austin
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will

Brandt Snedeker, Camilo Villegas and Jimmy Walker are making their way to TPC San Antonio via sponsor exemption.

As for the alternates, they are shaping up like this for next week:

  • Justin Lower
  • Taylor Moore
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Sam Ryder
  • Jackson Suber
  • Lanto Griffin
  • Rikuya Hoshino
  • Frankie Capan
  • Carson Young
  • Chan Kim