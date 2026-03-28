Last stop before Augusta: Valero Texas Open field to compete for final Masters spots
Who, if anyone, will punch the final ticket to Augusta National?
That’ll undoubtedly be the starting point of discussion around TPC San Antonio where Brian Harman looks to defend his Valero Texas Open crown against a field that includes names like Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth.
Skipping out are top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who withdrew ahead of the Houston Open to be with his wife while she gives birth to their second child. Rory McIlroy is also missing out on the second leg of the “Texas Two-Step” as he nurses a back injury while eying the possibility of consecutive Masters titles.
The winner, if not already qualified, will earn a trip to Augusta National.
|VALERO TEXAS OPEN FIELD
|Åberg, Ludvig
|Bauchou, Zach
|Berger, Daniel
|Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
|Blanchet, Chandler
|Brown, Dan
|Campos, Rafael
|Castillo, Ricky
|Cauley, Bud
|Chatfield, Davis
|Clanton, Luke
|Cole, Eric
|Coody, Pierceson
|Dou, Zecheng
|Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
|Dunlap, Nick
|Eckroat, Austin
|Ewart, A.J.
|Finau, Tony
|Fishburn, Patrick
|Fisk, Steven
|Fleetwood, Tommy
|Ford, David
|Fowler, Rickie
|Garnett, Brice
|Ghim, Doug
|Glover, Lucas
|Grillo, Emiliano
|Harman, Brian
|Henley, Russell
|Higgo, Garrick
|Highsmith, Joe
|Hirata, Kensei
|Hisatsune, Ryo
|Hodges, Lee
|Hoey, Rico
|Hoffman, Charley
|Hoge, Tom
|Højgaard, Nicolai
|Homa, Max
|Horschel, Billy
|Hossler, Beau
|Hubbard, Mark
|Hughes, Mackenzie
|Jaeger, Stephan
|Kanaya, Takumi
|Kang, Jeffrey
|Keefer, Johnny
|Kim, Michael
|Kim, S.H.
|Kim, Si Woo
|Kim, Tom
|Kirk, Chris
|Kizzire, Patton
|Kuchar, Matt
|Lamprecht, Christo
|Lebioda, Hank
|Lee, K.H.
|Li, Haotong
|Lipsky, David
|MacIntyre, Robert
|Malnati, Peter
|Matsuyama, Hideki
|McCarthy, Denny
|McCarty, Matt
|McGreevy, Max
|McNealy, Maverick
|Meissner, Mac
|Mitchell, Keith
|Morikawa, Collin
|Mouw, William
|Noren, Alex
|Novak, Andrew
|Nyholm, Pontus
|Olesen, Thorbjørn
|Parry, John
|Pavon, Matthieu
|Penge, Marco
|Phillips, Chandler
|Poston, J.T.
|Power, Seamus
|Putnam, Andrew
|Ramey, Chad
|Reitan, Kristoffer
|Rodgers, Patrick
|Roy, Kevin
|Rozo, Marcelo
|Saddier, Adrien
|Salinda, Isaiah
|Sargent, Gordon
|Schenk, Adam
|Schmid, Matti
|Shipley, Neal
|Simpson, Webb
|Smalley, Alex
|Smith, Jordan
|Smotherman, Austin
|Snedeker, Brandt
|Spaun, J.J.
|Spieth, Jordan
|Stanger, Jimmy
|Straka, Sepp
|Streelman, Kevin
|Svensson, Adam
|Svensson, Jesper
|Taylor, Nick
|Thompson, Davis
|Thorbjornsen, Michael
|Todd, Brendon
|Tosti, Alejandro
|Valimaki, Sami
|van Rooyen, Erik
|VanDerLaan, John
|Vegas, Jhonattan
|Ventura, Kris
|Vilips, Karl
|Villegas, Camilo
|Walker, Danny
|Walker, Jimmy
|Wallace, Matt
|Waring, Paul
|Whaley, Vince
|Wise, Aaron
|Woodland, Gary
|Wu, Dylan
|Wylie, Austin
|Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
|Yu, Kevin
|Zalatoris, Will
Brandt Snedeker, Camilo Villegas and Jimmy Walker are making their way to TPC San Antonio via sponsor exemption.
As for the alternates, they are shaping up like this for next week:
- Justin Lower
- Taylor Moore
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
- Jackson Suber
- Lanto Griffin
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Frankie Capan
- Carson Young
- Chan Kim