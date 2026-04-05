Valero Texas Open 2026: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
The third round of the Valero Texas Open concluded late Sunday morning, following a suspension of play because of inclement weather on Saturday.
In an effort to complete the final round on time, players will go out in the same threesomes (no re-grouping) and off split tees at TPC San Antonio.
Robert MacIntyre leads the way at 14 under after wrapping an even-par 72. Four players finished the third round one back.
How to watch Valero Texas Open final round
- 1-2:30PM: Valero Texas Open final round (Golf Channel)
- 2:30-6PM: Valero Texas Open final round (NBC)
Valero Texas Open final-round tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
Chad Ramey
A.J. Ewart
|11:00 AM
EDT
|10
Taylor Moore
Si Woo Kim
Marco Penge
|11:11 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Thompson
Adam Svensson
Hank Lebioda
|11:11 AM
EDT
|10
Adam Schenk
Doug Ghim
Christo Lamprecht
|11:22 AM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Sami Valimaki
Alex Noren
|11:22 AM
EDT
|10
Takumi Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
Brandt Snedeker
|11:33 AM
EDT
|1
Billy Horschel
Gordon Sargent
Kevin Streelman
|11:33 AM
EDT
|10
Brian Harman
Stephan Jaeger
Beau Hossler
|11:44 AM
EDT
|1
Zach Bauchou
Eric Cole
Kevin Yu
|11:44 AM
EDT
|10
Danny Walker
Jeffrey Kang
Mac Meissner
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
Joe Highsmith
Austin Eckroat
|11:55 AM
EDT
|10
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Austin Smotherman
Will Zalatoris
|12:06 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Kirk
J.J. Spaun
Chandler Phillips
|12:06 PM
EDT
|10
S.H. Kim
Maverick McNealy
Vince Whaley
|12:17 PM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Michael Kim
Kristoffer Reitan
|12:17 PM
EDT
|10
David Ford
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Luke Clanton
|12:28 PM
EDT
|1
John Parry
Sam Ryder
Ryo Hisatsune
|12:28 PM
EDT
|10
Jordan Spieth
Nick Taylor
Matt McCarty
|12:39 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
Andrew Putnam
Steven Fisk
|12:39 PM
EDT
|10
Mark Hubbard
Paul Waring
Bronson Burgoon
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Bud Cauley
Tony Finau
Thorbjørn Olesen
|12:50 PM
EDT
|10
J.T. Poston
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|1:01 PM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Ludvig Åberg
Kevin Roy
|1:01 PM
EDT
|10
Rico Hoey
Peter Malnati