Valero Texas Open 2026: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

The third round of the Valero Texas Open concluded late Sunday morning, following a suspension of play because of inclement weather on Saturday.

In an effort to complete the final round on time, players will go out in the same threesomes (no re-grouping) and off split tees at TPC San Antonio.

Robert MacIntyre leads the way at 14 under after wrapping an even-par 72. Four players finished the third round one back.

How to watch Valero Texas Open final round

1-2:30PM: Valero Texas Open final round

2:30-6PM: Valero Texas Open final round (NBC)

Valero Texas Open final-round tee times