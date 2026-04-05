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Valero Texas Open 2026: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published April 5, 2026 11:44 AM
Valero Texas Open should wrap up on time Sunday: Lewis
April 4, 2026 10:39 PM
Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reports that the PGA Tour should be able to fit the rest of the Valero Texas Open's third round and the entirety of its final round at TPC San Antonio on Sunday. There are 17 players still in the field making their way to Augusta National for the Masters, including current leader Robert MacIntyre.

The third round of the Valero Texas Open concluded late Sunday morning, following a suspension of play because of inclement weather on Saturday.

In an effort to complete the final round on time, players will go out in the same threesomes (no re-grouping) and off split tees at TPC San Antonio.

Robert MacIntyre leads the way at 14 under after wrapping an even-par 72. Four players finished the third round one back.

How to watch Valero Texas Open final round

Valero Texas Open final-round tee times

Time
TeePlayers
11:00 AM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

Chad Ramey

A.J. Ewart

11:00 AM
EDT		10

Taylor Moore

Si Woo Kim

Marco Penge

11:11 AM
EDT		1

Davis Thompson

Adam Svensson

Hank Lebioda

11:11 AM
EDT		10

Adam Schenk

Doug Ghim

Christo Lamprecht

11:22 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Sami Valimaki

Alex Noren

11:22 AM
EDT		10

Takumi Kanaya

Erik van Rooyen

Brandt Snedeker

11:33 AM
EDT		1

Billy Horschel

Gordon Sargent

Kevin Streelman

11:33 AM
EDT		10

Brian Harman

Stephan Jaeger

Beau Hossler

11:44 AM
EDT		1

Zach Bauchou

Eric Cole

Kevin Yu

11:44 AM
EDT		10

Danny Walker

Jeffrey Kang

Mac Meissner

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Joe Highsmith

Austin Eckroat

11:55 AM
EDT		10

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Austin Smotherman

Will Zalatoris

12:06 PM
EDT		1

Chris Kirk

J.J. Spaun

Chandler Phillips

12:06 PM
EDT		10

S.H. Kim

Maverick McNealy

Vince Whaley

12:17 PM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Michael Kim

Kristoffer Reitan

12:17 PM
EDT		10

David Ford

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Luke Clanton

12:28 PM
EDT		1

John Parry

Sam Ryder

Ryo Hisatsune

12:28 PM
EDT		10

Jordan Spieth

Nick Taylor

Matt McCarty

12:39 PM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

Andrew Putnam

Steven Fisk

12:39 PM
EDT		10

Mark Hubbard

Paul Waring

Bronson Burgoon

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Bud Cauley

Tony Finau

Thorbjørn Olesen

12:50 PM
EDT		10

J.T. Poston

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

1:01 PM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Ludvig Åberg

Kevin Roy

1:01 PM
EDT		10

Rico Hoey

Peter Malnati