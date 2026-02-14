Watch: Back-to-back, hole-out eagles on Pebble Beach’s first hole

Drake wasn’t among the celebs in the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but that didn’t stop Jake Knapp and Sam Burns from going back-to-back on Saturday.

The two players holed out for eagle in consecutive groups on Pebble Beach’s par-4 first hole.

First, Knapp peeled back a 130-yard wedge shot from the right side of the fairway.

Burns was a little farther back, 156 yards out, though he didn’t require any spin. His approach clanked off the top of the flagstick and somehow caromed into the cup on the fly.