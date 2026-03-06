Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Tee times, pairings and how to watch Round 3

  
Published March 6, 2026 06:35 PM
Berger on big API lead: 'You're playing the golf course and yourself'
March 6, 2026 04:53 PM
Daniel Berger knows what the leaderboard says: His 63 during the opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational is undoubtedly the better round than his 68 on Friday. Nonetheless, the four-time PGA Tour winner said he felt great in Round 2 and is confident heading into the weekend at Bay Hill.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational field has been cut, now it’s time to crown a champion at Bay Hill.

After 36 holes, Daniel Berger has surged to a five-stroke lead over Akshay Bhatia, who sits solo second. Bhatia’s 6-under 66 was the best round on Friday.

Russell Henley, the tournament’s defending champion, also enjoyed a strong second round, shooting a 3-under 69. He sits in a tie for seventh place with Xander Schauffele entering the weekend.

Here’s how to watch the action Saturday:

Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round coverage (ET)

Twenty players missed the cut at 2 over, including 2016 API winner Jason Day and 2026 Farmers Insurance champ Justin Rose.

Here are the tee times for 52 players competing in the third round at Bay Hill:

Time
TeePlayers
9:20 AM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

Brian Harman

9:30 AM
EST		1

Taylor Pendrith

Nico Echavarria

9:40 AM
EST		1

Keith Mitchell

Lucas Glover

9:50 AM
EST		1

Matt McCarty

Taylor Moore

10:00 AM
EST		1

Chris Kirk

Patrick Rodgers

10:10 AM
EST		1

Austin Smotherman

Tommy Fleetwood

10:25 AM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Nicolai Højgaard

10:35 AM
EST		1

Andrew Putnam

Alex Noren

10:45 AM
EST		1

Michael Kim

Max Greyserman

10:55 AM
EST		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Viktor Hovland

11:05 AM
EST		1

Maverick McNealy

Jacob Bridgeman

11:20 AM
EST		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Nick Taylor

11:30 AM
EST		1

Billy Horschel

Corey Conners

11:40 AM
EST		1

Jordan Spieth

Jhonattan Vegas

11:50 AM
EST		1

Harry Hall

Kurt Kitayama

12:00 PM
EST		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Daniel Bennett
(a)

12:15 PM
EST		1

Adam Scott

Si Woo Kim

12:25 PM
EST		1

Harris English

Scottie Scheffler

12:35 PM
EST		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Sepp Straka

12:45 PM
EST		1

Min Woo Lee

Cameron Young

12:55 PM
EST		1

Rory McIlroy

Ryan Fox

1:10 PM
EST		1

Bud Cauley

Chris Gotterup

1:20 PM
EST		1

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

1:30 PM
EST		1

Collin Morikawa

Rickie Fowler

1:40 PM
EST		1

Ludvig Åberg

Sahith Theegala

1:50 PM
EST		1

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia