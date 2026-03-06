Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Tee times, pairings and how to watch Round 3

The Arnold Palmer Invitational field has been cut, now it’s time to crown a champion at Bay Hill.

After 36 holes, Daniel Berger has surged to a five-stroke lead over Akshay Bhatia, who sits solo second. Bhatia’s 6-under 66 was the best round on Friday.

Russell Henley, the tournament’s defending champion, also enjoyed a strong second round, shooting a 3-under 69. He sits in a tie for seventh place with Xander Schauffele entering the weekend.

Here’s how to watch the action Saturday:

Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round coverage (ET)

Twenty players missed the cut at 2 over, including 2016 API winner Jason Day and 2026 Farmers Insurance champ Justin Rose.

Here are the tee times for 52 players competing in the third round at Bay Hill: