Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Tee times, pairings and how to watch Round 3
The Arnold Palmer Invitational field has been cut, now it’s time to crown a champion at Bay Hill.
After 36 holes, Daniel Berger has surged to a five-stroke lead over Akshay Bhatia, who sits solo second. Bhatia’s 6-under 66 was the best round on Friday.
Russell Henley, the tournament’s defending champion, also enjoyed a strong second round, shooting a 3-under 69. He sits in a tie for seventh place with Xander Schauffele entering the weekend.
Here’s how to watch the action Saturday:
Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round coverage (ET)
- 11:15AM-12:30PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 12:30-2:30PM: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round (GC)
- 2:30-6PM: Arnold Palmer, third round (NBC/Peacock)
- 6-7PM: Golf Central Postgame
Twenty players missed the cut at 2 over, including 2016 API winner Jason Day and 2026 Farmers Insurance champ Justin Rose.
Here are the tee times for 52 players competing in the third round at Bay Hill:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:20 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Novak
Brian Harman
|9:30 AM
EST
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Nico Echavarria
|9:40 AM
EST
|1
Keith Mitchell
Lucas Glover
|9:50 AM
EST
|1
Matt McCarty
Taylor Moore
|10:00 AM
EST
|1
Chris Kirk
Patrick Rodgers
|10:10 AM
EST
|1
Austin Smotherman
Tommy Fleetwood
|10:25 AM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Nicolai Højgaard
|10:35 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Putnam
Alex Noren
|10:45 AM
EST
|1
Michael Kim
Max Greyserman
|10:55 AM
EST
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Viktor Hovland
|11:05 AM
EST
|1
Maverick McNealy
Jacob Bridgeman
|11:20 AM
EST
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Nick Taylor
|11:30 AM
EST
|1
Billy Horschel
Corey Conners
|11:40 AM
EST
|1
Jordan Spieth
Jhonattan Vegas
|11:50 AM
EST
|1
Harry Hall
Kurt Kitayama
|12:00 PM
EST
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Daniel Bennett
|12:15 PM
EST
|1
Adam Scott
Si Woo Kim
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Harris English
Scottie Scheffler
|12:35 PM
EST
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Sepp Straka
|12:45 PM
EST
|1
Min Woo Lee
Cameron Young
|12:55 PM
EST
|1
Rory McIlroy
Ryan Fox
|1:10 PM
EST
|1
Bud Cauley
Chris Gotterup
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Xander Schauffele
Russell Henley
|1:30 PM
EST
|1
Collin Morikawa
Rickie Fowler
|1:40 PM
EST
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Sahith Theegala
|1:50 PM
EST
|1
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia