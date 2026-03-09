Weather forecast for The Players: Thursday rainout? JT says no

Justin Thomas has six weather apps on his phone.

“The Weather Channel app is just kind of my standard weather app, but the Weather Bug is my optimistic weather app,” Thomas said Monday from TPC Sawgrass, where The Players Championship begins on Thursday. “I’m a huge weather optimist.”

So, when people look ahead and see that a cold front is forecasted to push across the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, area on Thursday with rain and thunderstorms likely – and a rainout potentially – Thomas doesn’t want to hear it.

“It’s going to get better,” Thomas say. “It’s going to be fine. Yeah, there’s a chance of rain, but it could be overnight, and there’s a lot that can happen. Like it’s going to be fine.

“… I got six options, so maybe I’ll just go with whatever one has the best.”

The PGA Tour’s official weather report for Monday calls for warm temperatures, a nice breeze and mostly dry conditions for the remainder of the practice days, with the exception being Tuesday, when there’s a 20% chance of showers and not until after 3 p.m. ET. Thursday’s chance of rain is 70% with winds of 10-16 mph and gusts up to 22 mph.

Friday is expected to dry out, though the high temperature is just 73 degrees. Winds increase to 12-18 mph with 24 mph gusts. On Saturday, the high is 77 with no rain and 10-15 mph winds.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible for Sunday, though a detailed forecast is not yet available.